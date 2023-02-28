InsideHook
TV | February 28, 2023 6:30 am

“M*A*S*H” Is Still the Perfect TV Series Finale — But These 6 Shows Have Come Close

Even four decades later, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” still sets the bar for how to wrap things up on the small screen

The last episode of MASH,'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen'. 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California
At the time, the last episode of "M*A*S*H" was the most watched show in TV history
Paul Harris/Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

On February 28, 1983, over 125 million people tuned in to watch the two-and-a-half-hour finale of M*A*S*H, the long-running dramedy about a team of doctors in the Korean War. At the time, it was the single most-watched program in TV history

Even for a show that had racked up plenty of Emmys (and a Peabody) over its decade-plus run, the final episode (“Goodbye, Farewell and Amen”) was a particular standout. Directed by series star Alan Alda, the movie-length finale ostensibly chronicled the final days of the war. But the episode really served to bring closure to the myriad of characters at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, who had grown into a dysfunctional but tight family over the course of 11 seasons.

The ending was possibly the last time pretty much all of America stayed glued to their sets, outside of the Super Bowl. “For many, the end of M*A*S*H was too important to miss,” Robert D. McFadden wrote in the New York Times the morning following the series finale. “School board meetings, athletic contests and civic events were canceled. On college campuses, studies — even in the throes of midterm examinations — were forgotten. Bars were renamed for the program. Homes and apartments were turned into elaborately decorated “swamps.” There were M*A*S*H T-shirts, M*A*S*H dog tags and an array of other M*A*S*H paraphernalia.”

CBS Television advertisement as appeared in the February 26, 1983 issue of TV Guide magazine. An ad for the final episode of M*A*S*H (MASH), which broadcast on Monday, February 28, 1983. Featuring William Christopher, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Alan Alda, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan and Jamie Farr
An ad for the M*A*S*H finale in a 1983 TV Guide
CBS via Getty Images

As the show’s heart and soul, Hawkeye Pierce (Alda) began the episode at a psychiatric hospital. During his therapy, Pierce continually recounts a story about picking up a group of refugees and avoiding an enemy patrol. While the other characters — Charles Winchester, B.J., Houlihan, Klinger, etc. — experience a few closing arcs and deal with a tank that’s unceremoniously run over the camp’s latrine (and becomes an enemy target) — this is truly Hawkeye’s story. And the eventual revelation in Hawkeye’s fragmented retelling of the refugee tale is harrowing.

Based on Richard Hooker’s 1968 novel MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors and Robert Altman’s seriocomic 1970 film, M*A*S*H had featured plenty of death and tragedy before (particularly the season three off-screen death of commanding officer Lt. Col. Henry Blake; also, remember, the show’s theme song was called “Suicide Is Painless.”). But there was almost always a laugh track, as well as Klinger’s cross-dressing and plenty of Hawkeye/Trapper John/B.J. camp antics to keep the mood somewhat light. 

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History

Forty years ago "The Bicycle Man" upended the sitcom's structure and featured a chilling look at pedophilia. It was also really awkward.

Season 11 had notably done away with the canned laughter — and yet, the increasingly serious war show had maintained its lofty ratings and place in the pop culture zeitgeist. It certainly lasted far longer than the actual Korean War, even if the series was more of an allegory for the Vietnam War.

I saw the finale episode a few years after it aired, then again about a decade later. Even now, nearly 30 years after the last viewing, I can remember individual scenes clearly, from Hawkeye’s tearfully horrified admission to the last few minutes, which featured the best (and most honest) goodbye and ode to male friendship ever put on the small screen. Forty years later, Hawkeye and B.J.’s farewell still resonates (“I know how tough it is to say goodbye so I’ll say it…”).

It was the rare perfect ending for a series — marred, a bit, by a terrible spinoff called AfterM*A*S*H that ran for two seasons to critical and viewer indifference. 

No matter. A show going out on top was and remains a rare feat, as our list of best TV series finales below proves. It’s not always the fault of the writers: a series often ends before the creators are given a chance to provide closure. Yet even a planned ending is a tricky balancing act: A show has to maintain its usual rhythms while winding down storylines for characters that have often run for years. 

In lieu of spotlighting the failures of series finales of yore — looking at you, Lost, Battlestar Galactica and Dexter — or shows that ended in a polarized manner (most famously on The Sopranos), we present a few other shows that went out on top. (The list is by no means complete: Feel free to add Mr. Robot, Angel, Legion, the UK series Fresh Meat and the UK version of The Office, but please don’t mention Friends or Seinfeld).

The Leftovers

HBO’s rapture drama started fairly grounded, but by the third and final season, co-creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta (who wrote the original novel) had introduced spiritual journeys, a karaoke-laden alternate reality, a main character literally coming back to life and a finale (“The Book of Nora”) that was beautifully cryptic, taking place a decade after most of the series’s main events and in a small town in Australia. After all the cults and death and millions of people disappearing, it was all really a love story. Bonus: it made up for Lindelof’s frustrating conclusion to Lost.

True Detective

Season one, obviously. While it didn’t quite match the visual, uncut frenzy of episode four’s “Who Goes There”, the admittedly divisive finale (“Form and Void”) for HBO’s mystery/thriller anthology featured a bit too much green screen and only a modestly thrilling final showdown taking place in a labyrinth. But no, this is and always was the story of Marty (Woody Harrelson) and Rust (Matthew McConaughey), the latter who admits — after the final battle and years of existential wrangling — that “the light’s winning.”

Better Call Saul

“Saul Gone” is the highest-rated series finale on IMDb (9.8/10), and the show deserves even greater praise for crafting six excellent seasons out of what was essentially a prequel to Breaking Bad … meaning viewers already had a pre-ordained fate for Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk). Still, the final episode here does peek into the future and offers a twisted variation on redemption.

Parks and Recreation

“One Last Ride” was the rare finale that utilized a time jump, relatively positive conclusions for all its characters (even for Garry, for the most part) and, yet, still offered laughs.

Feel Good 

A comedic and dramatic standout, this British series only lasted two seasons and 12 episodes, though the short run was seemingly by choice. The series deftly tackled sobriety, love and cancel culture. Mae Martin, in a semi-autobiographical role, stars as herself, a Canadian who works and does stand-up in England. They (Martin identifies as non-binary) are also dealing — and not dealing — with addiction issues and gender identity, which was perfectly and touchingly discussed in the finale.

Fleabag

Speaking of short-lived but beloved British comedies, Fleabag somehow became better in its second and final season, where a budding romance between Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and The Priest (Andrew Scott) fails in a heartwrenching manner…and then Fleabag breaks up with us, the viewer and fourth wall confidant

More Like This

Sharon Stone in her iconic uncrossing legs scene in "Basic Instinct," now celebrating 30 years
“Basic Instinct” at 30: How an Iconic Sharon Stone Salvaged a Very Bad Film
American actor Linda Lovelace (1949 - 2002) removes her stocking, wearing a slip and a nurse's hat in a still from the film, 'Deep Throat,' directed by Gerard Damiano, 1972
“Deep Throat” at 50: The First Mainstream Porn Leaves a Messy Legacy
The movie poster for "Cocaine Bear"
The Best Movies, TV, Games and Music for February

Most Popular

Adam Scott Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Tyler Childers and Billy Strings Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Cocaine movie scenes Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Keep Reading

The last episode of MASH,'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen'. 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California

The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — and TV's Best Series Finales
A digitally generated image of beach chair with a sun hat on it against a blue background.

Why Doesn’t Anyone Care About Ageism?
Neutral Milk Hotel on a background featuring art from their new box set

A $156 Celebration of a Band That May as Well Have Been Imaginary
New Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall

Meet Woodford Reserve’s New Master Distiller
The fennel at Anomaly SF.

A Pop-Up Puts Down Roots Among SF’s Best New Restaurants
Food from Nikki Beach Miami, one of the best places to eat on your first time in Miami

First Time in Miami? Here’s Where to Eat. 
Various types of caviar from restaurants around Los Angeles

The Caviar Renaissance Has Space for Classics and Cannoli
Young group of people having fun cheering with beer outdoor at bar restaurant - Soft focus on right hand holding glass

11 Chicagoland Breweries Worth the Drive
aurora anguilla white sand beach and blue water

This Just Became the Perfect Caribbean Escape for New Yorkers

Trending

Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Puerto Rico's Underrated Hot Spot
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks