This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure

The gift she really, desperately wants this Mother’s Day isn’t necessarily flowers or memories (although both of those are excellent gifts, to be fair). It’s might just be Vuori athleisure.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023 From do-it-all diaper backpacks to high-tech skincare devices, here's 50 of the best gifts to give this Mother's Day

Why? It’s simple — as the most objectively cozy thing that you can get away with wearing at the coffee shop, running errands, maybe even to a very casual office, and as a premium-priced category, there’s a good chance that she won’t just buy it for herself all willy nilly. Ergo, the perfect gift for any occasion…including (the fast-approaching) Mother’s Day.

Because you’re just now realizing this, we’ve gone ahead and prepped a whole gift guide full of Vuori — maker of the heavenly DreamKnit line — that should make gifting sweats, crewnecks, leggings and more a total breeze. Just do yourself a favor and snag her something now.

The Best Vuori Gifts for Mother’s Day

Whether she’s a pilates acolyte or a fashion freak, the Halo Bodysuit is the recycled, premium stretch one-piece she’ll enjoy more than anything else.

Great for everyday activities — you know, WFH, being a general girl boss, etc.

Sometimes, the best gifts are the simplest…or the best gifts are a pair of everyday leggings in Vuori’s patented daily fit.

Half the zip, but twice the luxe finish.

No, this is not a Daydream…you can indeed score her an ultra-soft, super chic sweater for just $64.

A “get shit done” tank if we’ve ever seen one, the Villa top should flatter every mom.

Heads up! Vuori is serving up some killer Mother’s Day gifts.

For the bohemian mom, Vuorit’s Rib Crop Tank’s honeycomb-lined breathability and built-in bra support will keep her vinyasa flow comfortable.

Because nothing says “you’re a great mom” like a mini-skort.

The performance joggers are a tried and true gift — we’ve already bequeathed our girlfriends with a pair for Christmas, to serious success. Chalk it up to the airy DreamKnit and four-way stretch.

Summer’s right around the corner, so she’ll surely appreciate a sweat-wicking, heat-beating crop top. (Especially ones that’s this chic!)

Vuori’s bestselling Mudra Jumpsuit is a no-fuss favorite of many a TikTok girly…it could be hers, too?

She might be a mother, but we still think she’ll love Vuori’s boyfriend line.

The softest joggers she’ll own. This relaxed-fit style from Vuori features a cozy brushed jersey knit, ideal for travel and lounging.

Hikers rejoice! Built with moisture wicking tech and UPF 30+ finish, this fitted tee is designed to keep her protected when she needs it most.

Is there anything particularly maternal about the Essential Dress? Nah, but that shouldn’t stop you from blessing her with it.

Gym mommies, unite!

You haven’t heard? The wide leg flare look is back.