InsideHook
Style | May 3, 2023 11:01 am

This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure

We love Vuori, you love the mother in your life...

three models wearing Vuori gear on a purple background
The unspoken desire of any mom? Some seriously primo athleisure — which Vuori more than delivers.
Vuori/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

The gift she really, desperately wants this Mother’s Day isn’t necessarily flowers or memories (although both of those are excellent gifts, to be fair). It’s might just be Vuori athleisure.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023

From do-it-all diaper backpacks to high-tech skincare devices, here's 50 of the best gifts to give this Mother's Day

Why? It’s simple — as the most objectively cozy thing that you can get away with wearing at the coffee shop, running errands, maybe even to a very casual office, and as a premium-priced category, there’s a good chance that she won’t just buy it for herself all willy nilly. Ergo, the perfect gift for any occasion…including (the fast-approaching) Mother’s Day.

Because you’re just now realizing this, we’ve gone ahead and prepped a whole gift guide full of Vuori — maker of the heavenly DreamKnit line — that should make gifting sweats, crewnecks, leggings and more a total breeze. Just do yourself a favor and snag her something now.

The Best Vuori Gifts for Mother’s Day

Vuori Halo Bodysuit
Vuori Halo Bodysuit
Vuori : $78

Whether she’s a pilates acolyte or a fashion freak, the Halo Bodysuit is the recycled, premium stretch one-piece she’ll enjoy more than anything else.

Vuori Halo Performance Crop
Vuori Halo Performance Crop
Vuori : $58$40

Great for everyday activities — you know, WFH, being a general girl boss, etc.

Vuori Daily Legging
Vuori Daily Legging
Vuori : $89

Sometimes, the best gifts are the simplest…or the best gifts are a pair of everyday leggings in Vuori’s patented daily fit.

Vuori Luxe Rib Half Zip
Vuori Luxe Rib Half Zip
Vuori : $98

Half the zip, but twice the luxe finish.

Vuori Daydream Crew
Vuori Daydream Crew
Vuori : $64

No, this is not a Daydream…you can indeed score her an ultra-soft, super chic sweater for just $64.

Vuori Villa Tank
Vuori Villa Tank
Vuori : $68

A “get shit done” tank if we’ve ever seen one, the Villa top should flatter every mom.

Vuori One Shot Tennis Dress
Vuori One Shot Tennis Dress
Vuori : $98

Heads up! Vuori is serving up some killer Mother’s Day gifts.

Vuori Rib Crop Tank
Vuori Rib Crop Tank
Vuori : $64$44

For the bohemian mom, Vuorit’s Rib Crop Tank’s honeycomb-lined breathability and built-in bra support will keep her vinyasa flow comfortable.

Vuori Halo Performance Skirt
Vuori Halo Performance Skirt
Vuori : $68

Because nothing says “you’re a great mom” like a mini-skort.

Vuori Performance Jogger
Vuori Performance Jogger
Vuori : $94

The performance joggers are a tried and true gift — we’ve already bequeathed our girlfriends with a pair for Christmas, to serious success. Chalk it up to the airy DreamKnit and four-way stretch.

Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank
Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank
Vuori : $54

Summer’s right around the corner, so she’ll surely appreciate a sweat-wicking, heat-beating crop top. (Especially ones that’s this chic!)

Vuori Mudra Jumpsuit
Vuori Mudra Jumpsuit
Vuori : $128

Vuori’s bestselling Mudra Jumpsuit is a no-fuss favorite of many a TikTok girly…it could be hers, too?

Vuori Boyfriend Short
Vuori Boyfriend Short
Vuori : $64

She might be a mother, but we still think she’ll love Vuori’s boyfriend line.

Vuori Boyfriend Jogger
Vuori Boyfriend Jogger
Vuori : $98

The softest joggers she’ll own. This relaxed-fit style from Vuori features a cozy brushed jersey knit, ideal for travel and lounging. 

Vuori Long-Sleeve Mudra Fitted Tee
Vuori Long-Sleeve Mudra Fitted Tee
Vuori : $68$47

Hikers rejoice! Built with moisture wicking tech and UPF 30+ finish, this fitted tee is designed to keep her protected when she needs it most.

Vuori Essential Dress
Vuori Essential Dress
Vuori : $118

Is there anything particularly maternal about the Essential Dress? Nah, but that shouldn’t stop you from blessing her with it.

Vuori Luxe Performance Tank
Vuori Luxe Performance Tank
Vuori : $49

Gym mommies, unite!

Vuori Halo Wide Leg Flare Pant
Vuori Halo Wide Leg Flare Pant
Vuori : $98$68

You haven’t heard? The wide leg flare look is back.

More Like This

Three flower bouquets from UrbanStems
Why We’re Gifting Flowers From UrbanStems This Mother’s Day
Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale
Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a model in a pair of black Alo Yoga Adapt Running Shorts on a grey background

$67$48

These Are the Shorts of Summer. They’re Currently on Sale.
a blue and white J.Crew raglan tee on a grey background

$50$16

J.Crew’s Hometown Hero Baseball Tee Is Just $16
Shark vacuum being used in a living room

From Our Partner

Woot Has Shark Vacuums Up to 61% Off
Samsonsite Uptempo 2-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set, Created for Macy's

From Our Partner

Macy’s Is Hosting a Flash Sale on Samsonite Luggage
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos.

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Thatcher Baker-Briggs, a 31-year old wine consultant with A-level celebrity clients, looking at a bottle of wine

Meet the Wine Consultant Chasing Down Rare Bottles for the One Percent
Movie premiere

Why More Porn Movies Are Having Mainstream Premiere Events
Welcome to Beaverbrook

Taste the English Countryside at One of London's Most Iconic Addresses
Bandit and family on "Bluey"

The Most Competent Dad on TV Is a Cartoon Dog Named Bandit
a greyed out photo of Jimmy butler in a highlighted Alo Yoga Hat

We Tracked Down Jimmy Butler’s Hot Girl Sideline Hat
Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks

Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks
three models wearing Vuori gear on a purple background

This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure
a collage of slip-on shoes on a blue background

Everything You Need to Know About Slip-On Shoes for Summer

Trending

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"