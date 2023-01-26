InsideHook
Style | January 26, 2023

The Best Menswear Items From the Todd Snyder Winter Sale

Todd snyder products on a blue denim background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Todd Snyder has molded itself into a menswear powerhouse over the last few years. They have everything from tasteful moleskine trousers to mohair argyle cardigans and elevated suede jackets worn by the likes of Ryan Reynolds. Right now is a good time to look peruse their sale section — or you can skip all that hard work and simply check out our picks below.

Already discounted items get an additional 30% off with the code WINTER30. If you feel like you started the year off with uninspired, lackluster fits this is a good time to get your head back in the game with a quick refresh. Some of the items already have decent discounts so you can grab stylish, high quality garments at a fraction of the original price. Full sale here.

Todd Snyder ​​italian Corduroy Dylan Jacket in Navy
Todd Snyder ​​italian Corduroy Dylan Jacket in Navy
Buy it now : $348$194
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck Sweater
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck Sweater
Buy it now : $178$119
Todd Snyder Italian Moleskin Carpenter Pant in Brown
Todd Snyder Italian Moleskin Carpenter Pant in Brown
Buy it now : $268$179
Todd Snyder Solid Adirondack Fleece Vest in Camel
Todd Snyder Solid Adirondack Fleece Vest in Camel
Buy it now : $238$124
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater in Warm Cognac
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater in Warm Cognac
Buy it now : $268$144
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser in Brown
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser in Brown
Buy it now : $298$154
Todd Snyder Velour Polo in Snyder Olive
Todd Snyder Velour Polo in Snyder Olive
Buy it now : $158$84
Todd Snyder Italian Filled Nylon Dylan Jacket in Olive
Todd Snyder Italian Filled Nylon Dylan Jacket in Olive
Buy it now : $468$329
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Olive Banker Stripe Poplin Shirt
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Olive Banker Stripe Poplin Shirt
Buy it now : $148$84
L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive
L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive
Buy it now : $99$79
Todd Snyder Mohair Argyle Cardigan in Bitter Gold
Todd Snyder Mohair Argyle Cardigan in Bitter Gold
Buy it now : $368$259
Todd Snyder Relaxed Officer Chino in Grey Harris Tweed
Todd Snyder Relaxed Officer Chino in Grey Harris Tweed
Buy it now : $378$249

