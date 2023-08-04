InsideHook
Style | August 4, 2023

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule

A debut LifeWear capsule from the two Uniqlo partners


J.W. Anderson has his racket all over Roger Federer's newest Uniqlo campaign.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Even in retirement, Roger Federer is a man of many hats. Beyond his prolific status as an all-time tennis great (a whopping total of 20 Grand Slam wins has only been matched by the remaining members of the Big Three, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) the Swiss tennis star has stayed shockingly busy, moonlighting as a known Rolex collector, Peloton cultist and designer with international fashion giant Uniqlo, after leaving longtime sponsor Nike to sign with the Japanese brand in 2018.

For his latest feat — no, not pulling of creamy Tom Ford suits, he did that already — Federer is doubling with Jonathan Anderson for a Uniqlo-produced collection of timeless lifestyle staples. Anderson, head designer for an eponymous label and Spanish Loewe, the latter of which ranks first on the coveted Lyst Hottest Brands list, is already a Uniqlo partner of his own right (Anderson has collaborated with Uniqlo since 2017) and routinely releases installments of poppy basics for the Japanese giant, which is predicted to draw in nearly 2.5 billion does in revenue this year.

In a comment from Federer via Uniqlo, the tennis GOAT noted his admiration for Anderson’s craft and the resulting collection. “I’ve always wanted to have a collection perfect for playing tennis while also versatile for the other parts of daily life. I’m fortunate that Jonathan shared this vision. Together, we were able to create a stylish and comfortable line rooted in a classic tennis style. Jonathan is talented, creative, and incredibly down-to-earth. It has been a pleasure to work with him on this collection.”

The Rodger Federer x JW Anderson Uniqlo collection itself features nine distinct gender-neutral lifestyle silos, most of which are offered in a variety of tonal blues, greens and greys: offerings range from hybrid performance garments like the Nylon Jogger Pants and  DRY EX Polo Shirt, to takes on Uniqlo’s patented LifeWear gear. The Fleece Full Zip Jacket and seamed Light Warm Padded Parka build on the label’s already strong line of outwear.




For Federer, the capsule is all about threading the line between the typical on-court functionality of his Uniqlo collections and effortless everyday wear. “I love going through the details and making sure that my handwriting is all over the collections. I wanted to make sure I felt comfortable in it as well,” Federer said at the collection’s unveiling in Uniqlo’s NYC Fifth Avenue Flagship on August 2. “I’ve always liked the mix of being able to do the on and off-court thing.”


Roger Federer — the epitome of class, and maker of a banging collection.


You can expect the 20-item Roger Federer x JW Anderson Uniqlo capsule to drop stateside starting August 28; anticipate prices between $39.90 and $89.90. You can also expect it to promptly sell out (don’t worry, we’ll remind you when it drops), so mark your calendars. Anything to improve your backhand, right?

