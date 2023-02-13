Nobis Makes the Perfect Jacket for Every Conceivable Winter Situation

We wholeheartedly endorse embracing the great outdoors under any circumstances, and we hope that you get some exercise and a much-needed reprieve from your everyday — even when the temperature dips into sub-optimal digits.

For that, you’re going to need a badass coat. Enter Nobis, the premium Canadian outerwear concern proffering all manner of bombers, parkas and puffers that will facilitate your wintry exploits, whether they be strolling the streets of Manhattan or traversing some far-flung snowy peak.

Nobis makes the exact kind of outerwear we like most: elegant, versatile, minimally branded, and with impactful design touches that make their gear (and, by extension, you) stand out from the pack. Plus brawny, durable construction guaranteed to keep the elements at bay — Nobis outerwear not only features ethically sourced Canadian Origin White Duck Down for maximum insulation, but also tech details like sealed seams, magnetic closures and zippered vents, as well as a “Nobis Laminate” membrane that provides a waterproof/windproof exterior to minimize heat loss while maintaining breathability.

It also bears noting that Nobis pieces are fully machine washable, a rarity in the world of technical outerwear and much appreciated by those like myself who have been known to let an aprés ski session get slightly out of hand.

Below, a few of our favorites from their current collection. Now go forth and put them to use.

Think of the Kalvin as a Swiss Army Knife of coats, so to speak: copious pockets for stashing all manner of accouterment, plus a removable hood that itself has a removable coyote fur ruff. (Ed. note: for more info on Nobis’s ethical fur-sourcing practices, step right this way.) Several colors are on offer, but for our money, the white has excellent Inception vibes.

The only thing better than a bomber built to withstand temperatures as low as -22°F is one that is fully reversible, giving you the option of a traditional puffer as well as a more streamlined approach.

Boasting a slim silhouette with a fishtail hemline, the Shelby is a refined take on the classic parka perfect for the urban commuter. Available in both a 100% Polyester Crosshatch or Premium Poly/Wool Blend shell, with clutch details like an adjustable waist cord and adjustable cuffs with a thumb-hole feature.

A lightweight, supremely versatile parka cut slightly shorter and with raglan sleeves for more of a streetwear vibe. Adding to that vibe? An eye-catching camo colorway that you don’t see very often in technical outerwear and thus is sure to elicit more than its fair share of compliments.

A close cousin of the Heritage Parka above, but cut a little longer for those looking for a bit more coverage down low. The Yves features a telescopic inner sleeve lining, fleece-lined pockets and interior stash pockets.