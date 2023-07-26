InsideHook
Style | Updated July 26, 2023 10:07 am

What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale

We're gobbling up gear from Flint and Tinder, Wellen and more. You should too.

a collage of Huckberry goods from the Annual Summer Sale.
The Huckberry Annual Summer Sale is back on.
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Huckberry’s Annual Summer Sale has arrived. You know what that means — an abundance of best-selling basics from brands you know, love and trust. Flint and Tinder, Wellen, Taylor Stitch…all on sale at up to 40% off, now through July 31. Hundreds of IH-approved styles are waiting for you in the sale section, with summer essentials and statement pieces alike just a click and a FedEx ride away. We should know — we’ve already been shopping ourselves.

The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

Unfortunately, as is often the case with massive sales, decision paralysis can strike even the most experienced shopper. This is why we’ve streamlined the process by dropping the gear that we’ll be picking up below. Chambray shirts, terry polos, outdoor sneakers, what have you. (All the real Ken-sentials.) Browse our favorite on-sale styles from the Huckberry Annual Summer Sale below, and make sure to check out the entirety of the sale here.

The Best Deals From the Huckberry Annual Summer Sale

Alex Crane Kite Linen Chore Coat Jacket
Alex Crane Kite Linen Chore Coat Jacket
Huckberry : $195$146
Katin Bahama Short Sleeve Shirt
Katin Bahama Short Sleeve Shirt
Huckberry : $79$47
New Balance Made in UK 991v1 Sneaker
New Balance Made in UK 991v1 Sneaker
Huckberry : $250$200
Rhythm 6″ Heritage Board Short
Rhythm 6″ Heritage Board Short
Huckberry : $65$39
Flint and Tinder Summer Stretch Slim Denim
Flint and Tinder Summer Stretch Slim Denim
Huckberry : $108$64
Free & Easy Don’t Trip Corduroy Snapback
Free & Easy Don’t Trip Corduroy Snapback
Huckberry : $40$24
Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Morel” Sandal
Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Morel” Sandal
Huckberry : $110$66
Filson Cotton Terry 12. oz Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Filson Cotton Terry 12. oz Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Huckberry : $145$123
Fields Outfitting Noa Nakiri Knife
Fields Outfitting Noa Nakiri Knife
Huckberry : $175$105
Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
Huckberry : $88$66
Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker
Huckberry : $180$144
Alex Mill Recycled Cotton Herringbone Filed Pant
Alex Mill Recycled Cotton Herringbone Filed Pant
Huckberry : $165$99
Gitman Vintage Japanese Ripple Jacquard Shirt
Gitman Vintage Japanese Ripple Jacquard Shirt
Huckberry : $250$150
Rhodes Footwear Ashby Loafer
Rhodes Footwear Ashby Loafer
Huckberry : $198$148
Sunski Ventana Polarized Sunglasses
Sunski Ventana Polarized Sunglasses
Huckberry : $58$34
Relwen Nautical Neats Shirt
Relwen Nautical Neats Shirt
Huckberry : $178$106
Vans Authentic One Piece DX Sneaker
Vans Authentic One Piece DX Sneaker
Huckberry : $85$51
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$115
Banks Journal 7″ Big Bear Corduroy Walk Short
Banks Journal 7″ Big Bear Corduroy Walk Short
Huckberry : $79$47
Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Nanga Sandal
Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Nanga Sandal
Huckberry : $140$84
Snow Peak Titanium Single Cup
Snow Peak Titanium Single Cup
Huckberry : $35$30
Armor-Lux Heritage Shirt
Armor-Lux Heritage Shirt
Huckberry : $133$79
SeaVees Huntington Middie Sneaker
SeaVees Huntington Middie Sneaker
Huckberry : $100$60
Far Afield Zigger Polo Cardigan
Far Afield Zigger Polo Cardigan
Huckberry : $160$112
Chaco Chillos Slide
Chaco Chillos Slide
Huckberry : $50$32
Spinn Pro Coffee Maker
Spinn Pro Coffee Maker
Huckberry : $999$799
Flint and Tinder Denim Expedition Workshirt
Flint and Tinder Denim Expedition Workshirt
Huckberry : $98$68
Mohinders Woven City Slippers
Mohinders Woven City Slippers
Huckberry : $165$132
Proof Grid Fleece Vest
Proof Grid Fleece Vest
Huckberry : $118$53
Wythe New York Washed Madras Workshirt
Wythe New York Washed Madras Workshirt
Huckberry : $198$118
Onitsuka Tiger California 78 EX Sneaker
Onitsuka Tiger California 78 EX Sneaker
Huckberry : $110$66
Huckberry x Bring A Trailer Trucker Hat
Huckberry x Bring A Trailer Trucker Hat
Huckberry : $38$17
Adelante Mendoza Chelsea Boot
Adelante Mendoza Chelsea Boot
Huckberry : $305$229
Howler Brothers Pedernales Packable Short
Howler Brothers Pedernales Packable Short
Huckberry : $69$48
All-Weather Outpost Sandal
All-Weather Outpost Sandal
Huckberry : $125$75
Faherty Movement Short Sleeve Polo
Faherty Movement Short Sleeve Polo
Huckberry : $98$68
Walden Eyewear Pond Sunglasses
Walden Eyewear Pond Sunglasses
Huckberry : $99$44
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Ringer Tee
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Ringer Tee
Huckberry : $45$29
Guanábana Suede Espadrille
Guanábana Suede Espadrille
Huckberry : $110$82
Roark Gonzo Island Time Short Sleeve Shirt
Roark Gonzo Island Time Short Sleeve Shirt
Huckberry : $79$47
Turkish Towels Mediterranean Terry Beach Towel
Turkish Towels Mediterranean Terry Beach Towel
Huckberry : $42$25
EPT Dive Canvas Sneaker
EPT Dive Canvas Sneaker
Huckberry : $110$66

More Like This

a collage of Levi's jeans on a light blue background
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale
The Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Is Basically White Collar Wardrobe Nirvana
Best gifts for her from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Products to Buy Her From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

J.Crew Beach pant in linen

$118$75

J.Crew’s Beach Linen Pants Are 36% Off
GoPro HERO11 Black Mini

$400$200

This GoPro Hero 11 Mini Is the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen
Beat the Heat With This Portable Neck Fan, Now 35% Off

$40$26

Beat the Heat With This Portable Neck Fan, Now 35% Off
Our Favorite Socks Are Now on Sale

$78$55

Our Favorite Socks Are Now on Sale
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Keep Reading

ej and emeril lagasse in front of their new orleans restaurant

EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
Activities on the sunset. bottle of wine serving wine on two cups on the beach. Red wine is becoming more popular as a summer drink.

Chilled Red Wine Is the Drink of Summer
A young black bear trying to climb a pine tree in Bella Coola

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Epicenter of the Great Bear Rainforest
Up-close shot of a watch face that's blue with silver outlines of continents against a darker blue sphere, resembling Earth.

Getting to Know Omega’s Seamaster Summer Blue Collection
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV speeds across a roadway

Review: The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dares You To Look Away
Unique gifts for women include this Flamingo Estate bundle

12 Unique Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Impress
a collage of Levi's jeans on a light blue background

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
a collage of Huckberry goods from the Annual Summer Sale.

What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale
Decathlon Forclaz Budget Backpack

Review: The Decathlon Forclaz Is the Best Budget Backpack I’ve Ever Used

Trending

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life