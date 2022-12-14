InsideHook
Give the Gift of Well-Made Basics from Everlane

The San Francisco-based brand is taking 20% orders over $250

Everlane
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

We like a statement piece as much as the next stylish individual, but making sure your closets are stocked with basics is another golden rule of having good style. You need a collection of casual wares to balance out that eye-catching blazer or groovy bell-bottom pant.

But you can’t just go pick up the first 3-pack of white tees you see at Target. You have to invest in quality, well-made basics that’ll help elevate even simple looks, and of course, last you a while.

It’s why we like to head over to Everlane for our everyday pieces. From technical chinos to comfortable (but flattering!) ribbed dresses, the San Francisco-based retailer has everything you, or someone in your life, need to obtain that complete and stylish wardrobe.

It’s also why this holiday season, you should consider giving the gift of well-made basics from Everlane — especially since the brand is throwing a pretty great sale at the moment. Starting today, you’ll get 20% off your total order when you spend $250 or more and get free expedited shipping, meaning you’ll have everything in time for Christmas.

Important to note Everlane’s shipping cutoff to receive items by Christmas is Dec 20th, so don’t wait till the last minute like you always do.

Everlane Gifts for Women

Everlane Ribbed Tank Dress
Everlane Ribbed Tank Dress

A simple black dress made from premium, extremely comfortable cotton.

Buy Here : $78
Everlane Oversized Blazer
Everlane Oversized Blazer

A 100% recycled Italian wool blazer suitable for the office and after-work drinks.

Buy Here : $228
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane ReNew Long Liner

Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.

Buy Here : $198$139
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging

Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.

Buy Here : $78$39
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe

A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.

Buy Here : $110$66
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck

An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet. 

Buy Here : $230$161
Everlane Way-High Jean
Everlane Way-High Jean

These premium organic cotton jeans offer an incredibly flattering, high-waist fit.

Buy Here : $98$68

Everlane Gifts for Men

Everlane Brushed Flannel Shirt
Everlane Brushed Flannel Shirt

Cozy, handsome — what more could you want?

Buy Here : $9$63
Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane Performance Chino

The best-selling style is perfect for everyday wear, thanks to its nonchalant design and technical properties.

Buy Here : $98
Everlane The Heavy Overshirt
Everlane The Heavy Overshirt

Made from a 8oz heavy cotton twill, the Everlane Overshirt is durable, warm and twice as heavy as the San Francisco retailer’s Japanese Oxford cloth. For those unfamiliar with the nuances of menswear layering, this basically means that there’s a bajillion ways to wear it.

Buy Here : $98$69
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew

This isn’t your standard cashmere sweater. Nope, this crew is Grade-A stuff.

Buy Here : $170$119
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant

Made from a soft and unrestrictive fabric, and cut in a silhouette you won’t have to think very much about, Everlane’s Performance 5-pocket pants are exactly the kind of versatile no-brainer we’re all looking for this season.

Buy Here : $78$54
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Everlane Bomber Jacket

Because everyone wants their Top Gun moment.

Buy Here : $128
Everlane Felted Merino Beanie
Everlane Felted Merino Beanie

Crafted from extra-fine merino wool, this casual beanie will guarantee those ears stay extra warm this winter.

Buy Here : $50$35

