InsideHook
Style | August 15, 2023 11:59 am

Get Some Fits Off With the End Clothing Summer Sale

Up to 50% off over 18,000 items

Hero End clothing summer sale
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know we’re still in the thick of summer but around this time of year, retailers and brands start parting ways with their precious summer gear to introduce new stuff for fall. (The lookbooks have already started popping up, in fact.) This is the menswear equivalent of the NBA preseason because fall is when we really start dressing. Conveniently, as we were poking around the End Clothing Summer sale we noticed fall staples like classic overshirts and sweaters were peppered throughout their almost endless pages of on-sale items, which feature discounts up to 50% off.

They’ve got brands like Fear of God, Universal Works, Awake NY and the legendary Italian sportswear brand C.P. Company. All in all, it’s a cheeky way to bolster your fall closet before the weather takes a significant turn. Check out the categories below and shop the entire sale here.

Sweaters

C.P. Company Lens Ribbed Crew Knit
C.P. Company Lens Ribbed Crew Knit
Buy it now : $329$165
Awake NY Checked Mohair Crew Knit
Awake NY Checked Mohair Crew Knit
Buy it now : $275$139
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Cable Knit
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Cable Knit
Buy it now : $159$80
Universal Works Roll Neck Knit
Universal Works Roll Neck Knit
Buy it now : $209$84

Shirts

Universal Works Twill Mowbray Photographers Overshirt
Universal Works Twill Mowbray Photographers Overshirt
Buy it now : $155$78
Norse Projects Algot Denim Shirt
Norse Projects Algot Denim Shirt
Buy it now : $205$123
Drake’s Work Shirt
Drake’s Work Shirt
Buy it now : $215$151
Oliver Spencer Pablo Knitted Polo
Oliver Spencer Pablo Knitted Polo
Buy it now : $269$108

Pants

A.P.C. Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Standard Jeans
Buy it now : $270$189
Officine Generale James Corduroy Trouser
Officine Generale James Corduroy Trouser
Buy it now : $169$85
Wood Wood Stefan Cord Pant
Wood Wood Stefan Cord Pant
Buy it now : $229$115
Fjällräven Vardag Trouser
Fjällräven Vardag Trouser
Buy it now : $165$116

Outerwear & Shoes

General Admission Chore Coat
General Admission Chore Coat
Buy it now : $219$125
Officine Générale Owen Twill Jacket
Officine Générale Owen Twill Jacket
Buy it now : $319$179
EasyMoc Lace Slip On Boat Shoe
EasyMoc Lace Slip On Boat Shoe
Buy it now : $325$163
Clarks Originals Desert Coal
Clarks Originals Desert Coal
Buy it now : $130$91

More Like This

Traveling with kids hero
10 Essential Items for Traveling With Kids 
two models in noah clothing
Here’s Your First Look at Noah’s Seafaring F/W 2023 Collection
Nisolo leather slip ons
I Walked Around Europe for a Week in These Leather Slip-Ons. You Should Too.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Anker HomeVac S11 Lite

$197$154

Clean Up on Savings With Anker’s Discounted HomeVac
Amazon Smart Thermostat

$80$64

Save 20% on This Smart Amazon Thermostat
lululemon’s Performance-Ready Shorts Are Just $49

$68$49

Lululemon’s Performance-Ready Shorts Are Just $49
This Is the Handsome Wallet You’ve Been Looking For

$95$65

This Is the Handsome Wallet You’ve Been Looking For
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
The Great California National Park Road Trip
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale

Keep Reading

Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos in "Passages"

"Passages" Director Ira Sachs Wants to Bring Sex Back to American Cinema
"This Must Be the Place" cover

Exploring the Secret History of New York’s Most Influential Music Venues
Alex Honnold climbing with a helmet on.

The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
five interesting new tequila bottles

The 10 Most Interesting New Tequilas
Traveling with kids hero

10 Essential Items for Traveling With Kids 
two models in noah clothing

Here’s Your First Look at Noah’s Seafaring F/W 2023 Collection
Hero End clothing summer sale

Get Some Fits Off With the End Clothing Summer Sale
Three Yeti Rambler Beverage Buckets

Do You Really Need a Yeti Ice Bucket? (Yes, You Do)
Exterior of The Inn at Mattei's Tavern

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Is SoCal’s Newest Luxury Destination

Trending

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
The Great California National Park Road Trip
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale