InsideHook
Style | August 14, 2023 11:32 am

The Western Wear in “Justified” Is Top-Notch. Here’s How to Pull It Off.

Yellowstone could never

a photo of Timothy Olophant in Justified
Justified nails what it's like to wear western wear in 2023.
FX
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Buck up, cowboys – there’s a new cannon of prestige television coming for your menswear. Emmy-nominated smash hits like the White Lotus and The Last of Us has proved that massive costume departments and indeed, the stars of the small screen themselves (we’re looking at you, Mr. Strong) are putting in more effort than ever in telling stories and general world building via the likes of waxed trucker jackets and Persol sunglasses.

Go West, Young Man, But Not Too Far: How to Pull Off Western Wear
Go West, Young Man, But Not Too Far: How to Pull Off Western Wear

Incorporate pearl snaps and Western boots into your own wardrobe without going full Marlboro Man

This is certainly true for the return of the hit cop-cowboy-drama reboot Justified: City Primeval, the successor to a mouthy and fast-tempo Timothy Olyphant vehicle that won acclaim for a series of dedicated performances and sprawling Americana charm nearly a decade ago. One glance at the trailer and you can see what we mean: it’s a gritty barrage of heeled western boots and Stetsons that might as well be picking up right where Yellowstone left off.

If you’re anything like us, this description alone should induce an itch to pack a rucksack and head out west, but given the difficulties of getting on a horse, we’ve got an alternative: invest in some western wear. “ustified should be all the proof you need that pulling off the look in 2023 is more than doable; should you need more proof, we’ve got approximately 1,000 words for you here.

The quick TD:LR for you skimmers is this: lean into the skid, one piece at a time. Just like Olyphant’s signature hat, western wear is best in controlled doses — a pearl snap here, a roper boot there. Incorporating a single ranch-approved garm will ensure you’re giving Raylan Givens, not John Dutton.

Below, we’ve highlighted some out our favorite western wear gems to add into the wardrobe rotation. From Wythe workshirts to Tecovas zip-ups, the best western wear to emulate some big Justified: City Primeval vibes.

How To Pull off “Justified” Western Wear

Wythe Tencel Pearl Snap Shirt
Wythe Tencel Pearl Snap Shirt
Huckberry : $198$118
Tecovas The Dean Boot
Tecovas The Dean Boot
Tecovas : $265
Stetson The Rawlins Cowboy Hat
Stetson The Rawlins Cowboy Hat
Huckberry : $175
Wrangler Rancher Dress Jean
Wrangler Rancher Dress Jean
Wrangler : $50 Amazon : $50$21

More Like This

a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a purple background
Wedding Season Is in Full Swing. Here’s What to Pack.
a collage of sneakers from Nike on a spotted white background
Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale
Stock Up on Jeans With the Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Person in Allen Edmonds footwear (close-up)

From Our Partner

Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at Allen Edmonds
Aeropress Original Coffee Press

$40$32

Enjoy Great Coffee Anywhere With the Aeropress
Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

From Our Partner

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off
Shift Into Soup Mode With Le Creuset’s Discounted Dutch Ovens

From Our Partner

Shift Into Soup Mode With Le Creuset’s Discounted Dutch Ovens
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Keep Reading

Ami Ami, part of a new wave of good boxed wine

We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)
Barbenheimer

How Barbenheimer Became One Horror Movie’s Worst Nightmare
The bar and stage setup at Humble Baron, the world's longest bar

What It’s Like to Drink at the World’s Longest Bar
An illustration of many pickles against a blue background.

This Is the Most Underrated Post-Workout Fuel
Scenes from our llama trek in the Vilcanota.

Planning a Trip to Peru? Skip Machu Picchu.
A view of Meb Keflezighi doing dynamic warm-ups before a run.

How You Should Actually Warm Up Before Your Runs
a photo of Timothy Olophant in Justified

The Western Wear in “Justified” Is Top-Notch. Here’s How to Pull It Off.
a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a purple background

Wedding Season Is in Full Swing. Here’s What to Pack.
a collage of sneakers from Nike on a spotted white background

Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale

Trending

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner