Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Buck up, cowboys – there’s a new cannon of prestige television coming for your menswear. Emmy-nominated smash hits like the White Lotus and The Last of Us has proved that massive costume departments and indeed, the stars of the small screen themselves (we’re looking at you, Mr. Strong) are putting in more effort than ever in telling stories and general world building via the likes of waxed trucker jackets and Persol sunglasses.

This is certainly true for the return of the hit cop-cowboy-drama reboot Justified: City Primeval, the successor to a mouthy and fast-tempo Timothy Olyphant vehicle that won acclaim for a series of dedicated performances and sprawling Americana charm nearly a decade ago. One glance at the trailer and you can see what we mean: it’s a gritty barrage of heeled western boots and Stetsons that might as well be picking up right where Yellowstone left off.

If you’re anything like us, this description alone should induce an itch to pack a rucksack and head out west, but given the difficulties of getting on a horse, we’ve got an alternative: invest in some western wear. “ustified should be all the proof you need that pulling off the look in 2023 is more than doable; should you need more proof, we’ve got approximately 1,000 words for you here.

The quick TD:LR for you skimmers is this: lean into the skid, one piece at a time. Just like Olyphant’s signature hat, western wear is best in controlled doses — a pearl snap here, a roper boot there. Incorporating a single ranch-approved garm will ensure you’re giving Raylan Givens, not John Dutton.

Below, we’ve highlighted some out our favorite western wear gems to add into the wardrobe rotation. From Wythe workshirts to Tecovas zip-ups, the best western wear to emulate some big Justified: City Primeval vibes.

How To Pull off “Justified” Western Wear