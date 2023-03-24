The 23 Best Concerts in DC This Spring

Spring ushers in new allergies and new tours from all your favorite musicians. Lucky for you, most of these concerts are indoors. In our rundown of the best shows in and around Washington, D.C. this season, we recommend starting with the future of industrial and R&B and then saying hello to summer with a new, outdoor LGBTQ+ festival at a venue named after a place you get your car’s oil changed.

Health at Union Stage, April 2

The present and future of industrial, with a co-sign from Nine Inch Nails.

Sleaford Mods at 9:30 Club, April 5

The Streets meets IDLES meets the scene in Office Space where they destroy the fax machine.

Masego at The Fillmore Silver Spring, April 7 and 8

Laid-back R&B that appeals to hip-hop heads and jazz dudes. Masego has a long, long music career ahead of him — don’t be shocked if he’s at a larger venue next tour.

The Sadies at The Runaway, April 19

One of Americana’s best bands, in a new-ish D.C. room that honors one of America’s best punk bands.

In-Person Take 5! With Simone Baron at Smithsonian American Art Museum, April 20

A great way to spend an early evening, this free — as in cost, not type of jazz — jazz series at the Smithsonian American Art Museum will help you appreciate one of America’s best art forms and excellent American fine art.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at DC9, April 21

For fans of Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless and heart-on-your-sleeves songs about love and love lost.

Fucked Up at Union Stage, April 30

Scream along with Canada’s finest hardcore rock-opera makers.

Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven at The Fillmore Silver Spring, May 1

Scream again. This time with way more solos but just as much rock-operaness.

Tanukichan at Songbyrd, May 4

An early contender for album of the year, the recently released GIZMO is a little bit Mazzy Star, some Dinosaur Jr., a touch of St. Vincent and full of guitar layers you’ll want to get washed away in.

Janet Jackson with Ludacris at Jiffy Lube Live, May 6

The best Jackson (I’ll take anything off 1993’s Janet over anything her brother released for musical and other reasons) and the best rapper to ever release an album about chicken and beer (2003’s Chicken-n-Beer).

Existential Dread, Anxiety and a Clear Path Forward for Ron Gallo His sixth album, "Foreground Music," rails against the seeming pointlessness of it all — and it rocks

Kali Uchis at The Anthem, May 9

A sold-out victory lap for the Alexandria, Virginia, native. Related, nothing is ever really sold out.

Jill Scott at The Theater at MGM National Harbor, May 11, 13 and 14

The singer and actress celebrates the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

Chisel at Black Cat, May 13

Long before Ted Leo was Ted Leo from Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, he was Ted Leo from Chisel.

Caroline Polachek at The Anthem, May 19

Dance along with the artist who made the songs you’ll be hearing in clubs.

Pearl & The Oysters at Comet Ping Pong, May 20

Take an aural trip to a glitchy beach.

Blink-182 with Turnstile at Capital One Arena, May 23

America’s best band opens for America’s best band that features a dude that beat cancer, a dude that maybe proved aliens exist and a dude married to a Kardashian.

The National at The Anthem, May 23 and 24

If you want to feel your feelings slowly.

Whitney Turns Heartache Into Pure Pop Bliss The Chicago group returns with the surprisingly optimistic "SPARK"

The Walkmen at 9:30 Club, May 23 to 26

If you want to feel your feelings slightly less slowly and with a bit more nostalgia.

John Legend at Wolf Trap, June 2 and 3

Did you know Chrissy Teigen’s husband is a successful musician?

Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live, June 3

Based on attendance and the secondary ticket market, no one wants this tour to ever end.

Logic at Echostage, June 8

The rapper from Rockville plays a sorta homecoming show on a tour named after another nearby suburb.

Re:SET Concert Series at Merriweather Post Pavilion, June 16 to 18

Night one features sets from Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange. Night two is Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi and Fousheé. Night three is LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, IDLES and L’Rain. Whether you’re looking for former or future Rolling Stone cover subjects, this new fest has ’em.

Say It Out Loud at Jiffy Lube Live, June 17

The newest LGBTQ+ Pride-related festival features performances by Kehlani, Syd and UMI. This may be the first D.C.-area Pride concert in Bristow.