A longtime adult film director and producer, Lee Roy Myers is also one of the brains behind WoodRocket, a pop-culture-savvy porn site that produces X-rated content that cleverly apes popular TV shows and movies.

It does the job as porn, sure, but the content can be quite (intentionally) funny and the mimicry is surprisingly spot-on. Take away the nudity and graphic sex, and you’d have a pretty good homage to the likes of Seinfeld, Doctor Who, Bob’s Burgers and Adventure Time.

While Myers’s early work lacked a certain pizazz — a 30 Rock porn parody was literally called 30 Rock: A XXX Parody — his more recent films have tried a little (heh) harder to get punny. Which is how we end up with Spongeknob Squarenuts, Game of Bones, Strokemon and, most recently, Dick Hard.

The plot on that last one, which was released by WoodRocket and Pornhub just before Christmas (even though Die Hard isn’t a Christmas film), goes as follows: “It’s Christmas Eve in Porn Valley. The Fuckatomi Corporation’s annual Cockmas party has been crashed by an orgy of International thieves! And now it’s up to sarcastic 1980’s New York cop, John DickClane to whip out his gun and rub out the bad guys.”

With the Oscars bound to be both a snoozefest and — since they’re lacking a host — a literal clusterfuck, we spoke to Myers about what makes a great porn parody and how he’s spiced up recent erotic-free Hollywood flicks like 1917 and Marriage Story.

Why has the adult movie industry embraced the parody?



They’re fun. They give fans of a show or movie or whatever is being spoofed a reason to watch porn. And those fans may not watch a lot of porn, so this grows the porn-watching market. Or maybe it’s because porn parodies give people an aspect of porn they can discuss with other people, whether it’s their friends or on a social-media timeline.

It gets porn talked about at a time that porn is really popular but most people keep their thoughts on it to themselves out of fear of embarrassment. They shouldn’t be embarrassed, but masturbation and sex and genitals still embarrass people in our society. So hopefully porn parodies are helping to make it less embarrassing, and in the end that helps porn as a whole. Maybe those reasons are why the adult-movie industry embraces porn parodies. Or maybe they just like funny wigs and body paint.

How do you decide what pop culture to parody when you’re doing one of these movies?



We discuss everything that comes out. We make a list and narrow it down by asking certain questions: Would we watch it? Would it be fun to watch? Would other people watch it? Would adding hardcore penetration make sense? If our answer to each question is “yes,” then we go for it.

How authentic — the look, voices, set, etc. — do you need to be in these films?



It depends on the parody. Sometimes we like to be extremely accurate with everything from look-a-likes to sound-a-likes to set-a-likes and assume that the humping is as it would be if there were humping. And sometimes we paint a person yellow and stick them in a bubbly box and slap a yellow condom on them and call them SpongeKnob SquareNuts. We like to mix it up.

What was the best name of a porn parody that you didn’t make?



Edward Penishands. Some ‘90s porn people made that one.

Do you ever hear from the writers, actors or producers of the films you’re parodying?



Absolutely. We’ve even once co-written a parody with a writer from a show. I won’t say which, but it was an amazing experience. It’s not why we do what we do. But it is a bonus of doing what we do.

What would you name this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees if they were WoodRocket productions?

Ford V Punanni

The Hentairishman

Jojo Rub It

Jacker

Wet Hole Women

Muffiage Story

1917 Minus 1848

Once Upon a Time … In Holly …Wood

Parasquirt