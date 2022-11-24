Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday deals are in full swing but don’t be fooled into thinking they’re all the same. Case in point: the ginormous Nike Black Friday Sale blows most other athletic retail offers out of the water, with a stack of savings that ensures up to 60% off gym gear and sportswear alike. Through 11/26, code BLACKFRIDAY is all you need to score an extra 20% on a ton of items sitewide, including already discounted deals.

Whether you’re stocking up for winter workouts, hunting for some clout-worthy kicks, knocking out the dreaded task of holiday shopping or just looking to treat yourself to sick apparel and footwear, Nike’s got you covered. The only issue is one of stock — too much stock. With thousands of items on sale, it can be hard to find exactly what you need.

No need to fear — InsideHook has got you. We’ve selected 19 killer deals, from a classic crewneck to ‘head-approved kicks, to help you to the perfect Nike cart. Need even more? Check out the sale for yourself here. Below the 19 best deals from the Nike Black Friday Sale.