Health & Fitness | November 24, 2022 7:33 am

Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale

Score up to 60% off sportwear and workout gear alike

a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background
The blockbuster Nike sale offers an extra 20% tons of athletic apparel and gear.
Nike
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday deals are in full swing but don’t be fooled into thinking they’re all the same. Case in point: the ginormous Nike Black Friday Sale blows most other athletic retail offers out of the water, with a stack of savings that ensures up to 60% off gym gear and sportswear alike. Through 11/26, code BLACKFRIDAY is all you need to score an extra 20% on a ton of items sitewide, including already discounted deals.

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

Whether you’re stocking up for winter workouts, hunting for some clout-worthy kicks, knocking out the dreaded task of holiday shopping or just looking to treat yourself to sick apparel and footwear, Nike’s got you covered. The only issue is one of stock — too much stock. With thousands of items on sale, it can be hard to find exactly what you need.

No need to fear — InsideHook has got you. We’ve selected 19 killer deals, from a classic crewneck to ‘head-approved kicks, to help you to the perfect Nike cart. Need even more? Check out the sale for yourself here. Below the 19 best deals from the Nike Black Friday Sale.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Buy Here : $50$38
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Buy Here : $110$88
Nike Therma-FIT Tappered Training Pants
Nike Therma-FIT Tappered Training Pants
Buy Here : $60$46
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy Jacket
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy Jacket
Buy Here : $140$112
Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes
Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes
Buy Here : $250$140
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Shorts
Buy Here : $58$45
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Buy Here : $130$58
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 3-Pack Socks
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 3-Pack Socks
Buy Here : $18$14
Nike Run Division Miller Jacket
Nike Run Division Miller Jacket
Buy Here : $120$74
Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Buy Here : $25$19
Nike Metcon 7
Nike Metcon 7
Buy Here : $130$104
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Training Tights
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Training Tights
Buy Here : $35$28
Nike Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Shorts
Nike Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Shorts
Buy Here : $45$22
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90
Buy Here : $130$104
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $58$45
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2
Buy Here : $180$100
Nike Yoga Sweatpants
Nike Yoga Sweatpants
Buy Here : $90$42
Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Hoodie
Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Hoodie
Buy Here : $65$50
Nike Waffle Debut
Nike Waffle Debut
Buy Here : $75$58

