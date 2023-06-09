Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and if I ever forget that fact, I merely have to open my window.

I happen to live a block from New York’s most popular ad hoc pickleball facility, a cement expanse in the heart of Williamsburg where locals thwack perforated balls back and forth at most waking hours of the week. The sport is now firmly intergenerational (and kind of cool), after years of mainly mattering to retirement communities.

Easy on the knees, dynamite for the heart and a great way to make/keep friends, pickleball has our full endorsement. It’s more than a fad — the sport’s even taking over empty brick and mortars, including highway-side Bed Bath & Beyonds.

It’s the perfect sport for your dad to embrace this summer and fall, if he hasn’t already. Our gifting guide has the nets and sneakers he needs to get a game going tomorrow. And in case he’s already entrenched in the sport, we’ve added some premium products that’ll help him take his skillset to the next level.

The Best Pickleball Gear for Dads

Asics GEL-RESOLUTION 9 OC The heritage brand designed this tennis sneaker for lateral movements — and a typical pickleball match if full of them. Beyond that stable midsole, we’re fans of the sockliner, the grippy exterior and clean lines. BUY HERE : $150 $130

NOBULL Court Trainers Another great pair, from a label that’s typically associated with CrossFit gyms. NOBULL must’ve realized that customers were using their trainers for racquet sports, and decided to just make a court sneaker. The toe bumper is an excellent shield on plays that call for quick pivots or drags. BUY HERE : $139

A11N Pickleball Paddles: Set of 4 The easiest way to get a pickleball game going is to have enough paddles for a full foursome. Dad’ll appreciate this approachably-priced set of 8 oz. paddles. (Those woodens ones you’ve seen online are beautiful, but they do a number on your wrists.) BUY HERE : $70 $63

Monarch Outdoor Pickleballs 6-Pack Most pickleball sets come with a set of two to four balls. But those wear in pretty quick. For a little extra dough, you can get a six-pack of balls with specialized micro-holes, which allow them to cut through the wind for optimized outdoor flight. BUY HERE : $20 $17

Champion Sports Pickleball Net Pickleball sets can trend a tad garish…but not so for this regulation net from equipment outfitter Champion Sports. It’s easy to assemble, and heavier than the cheap sets at the top of the Amazon feed (which will topple in the wind, trust us). BUY HERE : $196

Pursuit EX 6.0 Graphite Paddle Go this route if your pops can’t get enough of the game. Like a premium tennis racquet, or top-line driver, he deserves the very best the sport has to offer. This paddle is what the pros use: a sub-8 oz., graphite paddle with a shock-dampening polymer core. The finish on the paddle will literally let you “grip” the ball for longer, before deciding where you want to hit it on the court. One reviewer gushed: “Do you know what it feels like to play with a balanced paddle? It feels like an extension of your hand.” BUY HERE : $220

Franklin Sports Court Marker Kit Pretty much the only annoying thing about pickleball is the difficulty of finding a court. When in doubt, bring these markers to a stretch of flat cement. Tape or chalk will finish the job. BUY HERE : $25