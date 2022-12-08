InsideHook
Gear | December 8, 2022

Solo Stove’s Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale Is a Holiday Miracle

Give and receive the gift of outdoor comfort

a collage of Solo Stove Mesa's on a gold paper background
Solo Stove's Mesa Fire Pits are buy one, get one 50% off, meaning you just scored an excellent gift your yourself, too.
Solo Stove/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Scrambling for hubby’s holiday gift? Searching for that one unique thing they don’t already own? Or maybe you’re looking for the appropriate way to treat yourself after a holiday shopping season well done. Regardless, you won’t want to miss out on outdoor purveyor Solo Stove’s buy one, get one 50% off sale on their brand new tabletop Mesa Fire Pit.

From now until 11/11, you can score the equal parts rugged and cute smokeless fire pit — perfect for toasting marshmallows with the family and generally elevating the holiday spirit to the max — for an extended discount when you purchase two: basically, it’s your best chance to bestow twice as much Solo Stove love for a fraction of the price, especially considering that the Mesa, available in six festive colors, is already marked down by $50 (if our math is correct, total savings equate to well over 50%).

So whether you’re looking to kill two presents with one stone or (not so) secretly vying for a chance to bring home a Mesa for yourself, Solo Stove’s buy one, get one 50% off sale is right for you. You can find the sale and Mesa deal below, but hurry: you’ll have to order soon if you want your holiday-winning gift to arrive before the big day.

Shop the Buy One, Get one 50% off Solo Stove Sale
Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit
Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit

Solo Stove’s only tabletop fire pit, Mesa is meant to bring “the joy of a fire pit to smaller outdoor spaces and city living.” It’s the perfect gift for the urban-dwelling outdoorsman, the cozy-obsessed parents or anyone on your list who really, really enjoys toasting marshmallows in the comfort of their own home.

Buy Here : $130$80

