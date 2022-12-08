Solo Stove’s Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale Is a Holiday Miracle

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Scrambling for hubby’s holiday gift? Searching for that one unique thing they don’t already own? Or maybe you’re looking for the appropriate way to treat yourself after a holiday shopping season well done. Regardless, you won’t want to miss out on outdoor purveyor Solo Stove’s buy one, get one 50% off sale on their brand new tabletop Mesa Fire Pit.

From now until 11/11, you can score the equal parts rugged and cute smokeless fire pit — perfect for toasting marshmallows with the family and generally elevating the holiday spirit to the max — for an extended discount when you purchase two: basically, it’s your best chance to bestow twice as much Solo Stove love for a fraction of the price, especially considering that the Mesa, available in six festive colors, is already marked down by $50 (if our math is correct, total savings equate to well over 50%).

So whether you’re looking to kill two presents with one stone or (not so) secretly vying for a chance to bring home a Mesa for yourself, Solo Stove’s buy one, get one 50% off sale is right for you. You can find the sale and Mesa deal below, but hurry: you’ll have to order soon if you want your holiday-winning gift to arrive before the big day.

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit Solo Stove’s only tabletop fire pit, Mesa is meant to bring “the joy of a fire pit to smaller outdoor spaces and city living.” It’s the perfect gift for the urban-dwelling outdoorsman, the cozy-obsessed parents or anyone on your list who really, really enjoys toasting marshmallows in the comfort of their own home. Buy Here : $130 $80