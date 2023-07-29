Products of the Week: Chili Ghia, Swatch and Siegelman Stable Merch
The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: The internet’s favorite non-alcoholic beverage launches a new flavor, Swatch digs into the decades for a square-faced timepiece, and Siegelman Stables continues their run of form with new Hambletonian gear.
Nütrl Vodka Black Cherry (4-Pack)
We had the opportunity to drink lots (and lots and lots) of Nutrl’s brand-new vodka seltzer flavor last weekend — and let us tell you, the brand’s Black Cherry offering is officially in our summer beverage rotation. Unlike a lot of hard seltzers and other sessionable beverages on the market that pump in artificial sweeteners and flavors, Nutrl formulates its hard vodka seltzers with real juice, and you can taste a difference. The result is a clean-tasting, refreshing beverage that doesn’t give you that gross hard seltzer-y aftertaste. We’d highly recommend picking up a pack or two of Nutrl Black Cherry before your next summer outing.
Siegelman Stable Hambletonian Collection
It makes perfect sense that hypey Siegelman Stables would throw together a five-piece collection celebrating the Hambletonian — widely considered American’s greatest harness horse race — but they didn’t have to go this damn hard. Soaking in pristine white and a royal green, the tees and hats are equal parts high-minded streetwear and nearly sold out. Get copping.
Vertra Coconut Vanilla Body Spray SPF 50
We’re really digging Vertra’s newest Coconut Vanilla SPF on account of it’s 50 SPF broad spectrum protection and nearly hour-and-a-half water resistance. As it turns out, an athlete-tested, Oxybenzone free sunscreen has its perks. Who knew?
Merrimack + Stranahan’s Blue Peak Canoe
Custom-built to order using barrels that previously held Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, these beauties from Sanborn Canoe Co. are a spirited recreation of the bespoke Minnesota craft shop’s best-selling Tennessean Tandem. Spacious enough for two people to take a weekend trip, but also useful for longer solo trips when properly loaded, the Merrimack-Stranahan collab weighs 46 pounds and is capable of carrying approximately 14 times that amount. The canoes hit the market this week, but won’t hit the water until September as the hand-crafting process for each canoe requires a 6-8 week lead time.
Swatch Bioceramic “What If?” Watch
What if the first Swatch — you know, the Swiss-made timepieces that have developed a cult following for their elite construction and brand mythos — ever made wasn’t round but square? That’s the inspiration for Swatch’s latest collection of bioceramic timepieces; it’s about as complicated as it sounds. That’s not to imply that we don’t still dig the traditional square design — if anything, we’re stoked to get our hands on one of the four unique colorways.
Ghia Sumac and Chili Aperitif
Ghia’s non-alcoholic aperitifs have all the satisfying bitterness and vibrancy of a summer cocktail without any of the booze. Their latest drop, Sumac and Chili, is a fiery pairing that keeps sober summer tangy and hot.
Ministry of Supply Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo
Breathable but warm? Soft but sharp? Airy but opaque? Boston-based Ministry of Supply looks to solve these clothing conundrums with their latest iteration of the 3D Print-Knit Polo. Designed by MOS’s crack team to be a zero-waste, US-made product, it’s truly the future of menswear. Oh, and the first 300 units are subject to special early bird pricing through August 10th. Run, don’t walk!
Righteous Felon Craft Beef Jerky
A company that traces its origins to one of the founders getting a dehydrator for his 12th birthday that he used to make jerky to sell the highways of his middle school, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky exclusively uses American-raised beef and is the first and only meat snack purveyor to become a member of The Conservation Alliance. Featuring colorful characters based on pop-culture figures, Righteous Felon has a number of exotic jerky flavors including truffle, turkey, and Carolina Reaper.
