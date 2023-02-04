InsideHook
Gear | February 4, 2023 5:29 am

Products of the Week: Marshall Speakers, Citrus Squall and J.Crew x Barbour

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background
The best gear and garb that's crossed our inboxes included Tiffany x Nike, Dogfish Head, Snow Peak and more.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Marshall releases the new Middleton speaker, Dogfish Head drops a new brew and J.Crew tags Babrbour for a colorful Bedale collab.

a pair of black Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 on a light blue background
Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1
Tiffany

Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1

Move aside, diamond ring, there’s a new favorite in town. The iconic jewelers have teamed up with Nike for a long-rumored Air Force 1 release, drenched in buttery black suede and finished with the classic Tiffany blue swoosh. Will you be able to cop these when they release (at $400 a pop) on March 7? Doubtful, but you can still look on in slack-jawed admiration…and maybe try to snag some of the auxiliary accessories that also make up the collection.

Learn More
a model laying on a couch next to a black Marshall Middleton Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Middleton Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall

Marshall Middleton

A rugged, 360-degree sound speaker from this retro-minded audio brand. It’s IP67 dust and water-resistant and offers 20+ hours of music per charge, which you can control either via an app or top-mounted controls. And you can use this speaker to charge your phone.

Buy Here: $300
a model in the new J.Crew x Barbour Bedale jacket sitting on a log
J.Crew x Barbour
J.Crew

J.Crew x Barbour Bedale Jacket

Who said Barbour can’t be a little playful? J.Crew’s take on the time-tested Bedale may not exactly be appropriate for hunting on the Scottish moors, but it’ll serve you well on any city’s streets, and even, say, oyster harvesting on Long Island with Eric Ripert. (They teamed up with the chef for a fun shoot to launch the layer.) This limited-edition waxed jacket can be had in scarlet with navy stripes or in navy with blue stripes, and both have navy corduroy collars. You can’t go wrong. Unless you wait until your best friend nabs one and then feel weird about wearing the same coat.

BUy Here: $520
a collage of Snow Peak cups outside
Snow Peak
Snow Peak 450 Anodized Cup

Snow Peak Ti-Single 450 Anodized Titanium Cup

Crafted with literal titanium and designed to last a lifetime, Snow Peak’s packable 450 cups are the gold standard of outdoor crockery…or in this case, the poppy anodized lime, grape and electric blue standard.

Buy Here: $45
two black and red Maurice Lacroix Aikon #Tide Mahindra on a red background
Maurice Lacroix Aikon #Tide Mahindra
Maurice Lacroix

Maurice Lacroix Aikon #Tide Mahindra

Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix unveiled its first Aikon #Tide watches last year, an eccentric line where the watch cases are made from ocean-bound plastic that’s been upcycled by a company called #Tide. Now, they’re taking a two-part collaboration and adding a third party: Mahindra Racing, the Formula E team for which Maurice Lacroix serves as the Official Timekeeper. This new Mahindra edition is done up in the team’s colors, features a textured dial stamped with their logo and includes two rubber straps in red and black. 

BUy Here: $850
a can and poured glass of the Dogfish HEad Citrus Squall
Dogfish Head Citrus Squall
Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Citrus Squall

New from the craft brewery that manages to keep Delaware relevant as a place of even mild interest, Dogfish Head Citrus Squall is an 8.0% ABV double golden ale that merges the tartness of grapefruit with the sweetness of blue agave nectar to to create a beverage that’s somewhat of a beer-cocktail hybrid. Dig the Squall? Get the lip balm.

LearN More
a kitchen with a bespoke Samsung tech fridge
Samsung MyBespoke
Samsung

Samsung MyBespoke

It’s time to upgrade your fridge and add a little art into your kitchen. Samsung’s new Bespoke refrigerator can be personalized with your original designs, artwork or favorite photos via MyBespoke custom panels, for either one or both French doors.

Learn More
a model pour Tabasco x Tinx Sauce on a burrito bowl
Tabasco x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing
Amazon

Tabasco x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing

For the first time in Tabasco’s 154-year history, the Louisiana hot sauce maker has partnered with an individual to create a limited-edition dressing. Created to please the taste buds of TikTok star Tinx, the new dressing contains Tabasco Green Jalapeño Sauce blended with ingredients including avocado, extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar. To add even more spice to the sauce, the first 10,000 orders placed on Amazon will come with a coupon for a free entrée at Chipotle redeemable online or via the app through the month of February.

BUy Here: $10
two model shots of the Alex Crane Porto Shirt outdoors
Alex Crane Porto Shirt
Alex Crane

Alex Crane Biodegradable Porto Shirt

Yup, you read that right — not only is Alex Crane’s latest Porto button-up a nod to relaxed tailoring and tasty tonals, but it also fully decomposes thanks to its 100% organic cotton construction, natural mineral dyes and a biodegradable enzyme wash. No need to fret — the breakdown won’t begin until long after you’re done wearing it, but it’s reassuring to know that your dollar is going towards a more sustainable (and more stylish) future.

Buy Here: $155

