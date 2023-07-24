InsideHook
Gear | July 24, 2023 12:32 pm

We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gifts for Her. Here Are 25 On-Sale Items to Buy.

Gift her something nice, and save a few buckaroos while you're at it

Products we love, all on sale
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

ICYMI: it’s InsideHook’s women’s gifting week. What does that entail, and also really mean? As you know, we’re big proponents of gifting year-round, and July marks the halfway point to prime gift-giving season. But you definitely should not wait six months to get the woman in your life something thoughtful. Hence, this gifting week.

We’re kicking things off with a gift guide full of our all-time favorite products for her (reviewed and beloved by the women of InsideHook), along with this list of exclusive deals from some of our favorite brands. Below, you’ll find unique promo codes to save on some fabulous gifts for her. (But don’t worry, we won’t tell her you got it on sale.)

Alta Soft-Touch Weights
Alta Soft-Touch Weights

Who says robust fitness gear has to look boring? Alta adds a nice touch of color to her at-home workouts, with these trendy 10-pound weights that feel comfortable in hand. Take 25% off the soft-touch dumbbells, or other good-looking training gear from Alta, with code InsideHook25.

Alta : $31
Lelo Sona Cruise Clitoral Stimulator
Lelo Sona Cruise Clitoral Stimulator

Of the many, many clitoral stimulators we’ve tried, Lelo’s Sona Cruise tops our list. The clit stimulator utilizes sonic waves to simulate oral sex for people with vulvas, and features the Swedish lifestyle brand’s signature luxury design. Use code HOOK50 to take 50% off.

Adam & Eve : $120
Playful Promises Ayla Black Sheer Mesh Set
Playful Promises Ayla Black Sheer Mesh Set

This sultry lingerie set is perfect for the gal who likes the sexy, but understated, look. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it too. Oh, and you can take 10% off the set or other full-priced items at Playful Promises with code INSIDEHOOK.

Playful Promises : $42
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

Use code INSIDEHOOK for free shipping on Colorescience’s research-backed beauty products, including this handy SPF-packed makeup powder.

Colorescience : $69
Harper Wilde Bliss Triangle Bralette
Harper Wilde Bliss Triangle Bralette

Maybe the softest bra she’ll ever own, the Bliss Triangle Bralette, along with all of Harper Wilde’s comfortable and cute undergarments, is 15% off with code INSIDEHOOK.

Buy it now : $45
BloomsyBox Premium Pink Blush Bouquet
BloomsyBox Premium Pink Blush Bouquet

Flowers are always a good surprise. Even better, this premium bouquet is $10 off with code INSIDE10.

BloomsyBox : $75
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Jumbo Open Shape Claw Clip
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Jumbo Open Shape Claw Clip

Our favorite hair clip is now 20% off with code INSIDEHOOK20.

Buy Here : $12
Act+Acre Microfiber Hair Towel
Act+Acre Microfiber Hair Towel

This waffle-knit microfiber towel dries hair quicker and without the harsh friction of regular towels, which can cause frizz and breakage. Use code INSIDEHOOK to take 20% off this beauty must-have.

Buy Here : $30
Birthdate Pendant Necklace
Birthdate Pendant Necklace

For the astrology girlie in your life, Birthdate’s recently launched line of glistening, personalized jewelry makes for a phenomenal gift. The personalized astrology brand’s Birthdate Pendant is a fully custom necklace set with gemstones and crystals, which are determined by the wearer’s birthdate. The piece is super thoughtful and is available in gold and sterling silver.

Buy Here
Alpyn Beauty Melt Moisturizer
Alpyn Beauty Melt Moisturizer

Use code INSIDEHOOK for 20% off this best-selling, ultra-hydrating moisturizer that even includes anti-aging properties or any one of Alpyn Beauty’s plant-based products.

Alpyn Beauty : $60
Journee Collection Francine Heels
Journee Collection Francine Heels

We’re into a block-heeled sandal (makes dancing all night in heels ten times more bearable), and this number from Journee is made from genuine leather, so it’s the perfect accessory to elevate any summer fit. And it’s currently 25% off when you use code WMSWK23 at checkout.

Journee Collection : $140
Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway Food Storage Set

Time to retire the yellowing and stained Tupperware and bring in the Crown Jewel of food storage containers. This set from Caraway features 14 pieces of modern, cleaning-looking storage options, which include ceramic-coated glass containers that feature Air Release Technology, designed to keep leftovers and the like fresh for longer.

Buy it now : $305$245
The Future Rocks Odyssey Trilogy Hoop Earrings
The Future Rocks Odyssey Trilogy Hoop Earrings

As one of the world’s premier destinations for lab-grown diamond jewelry, The Future Rocks offers a catalog of glistening, responsibly made accessories — like these dainty hoop earrings which feature three alluvial white topaz set on 100% recycled sterling silver. Save 20% with code HIKARI20.

The Future Rocks : $200
Anyday The Everyday Set
Anyday The Everyday Set

Anyday offers sophisticated cookware that allows you to make time-saving, nutritious meals entirely in the microwave. The line features various-sized dishes, uniquely designed with frosted glass, silicone and stainless steel, perfect for cooking, serving and storing. And with code INSIDEHOOK15, they’re now 15% off.

Anyday : $160$135
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

Supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line of certified organic skincare products is actually really good. We’re personally loving the brand’s Noni Glow Face Oil, which nourishes skin using ingredients like noni extract, rosehip oil and jojoba oil, leaving skin looking brighter. Kerr calls it her “#1 skin savior.” You can save 25% on the face oil with code INSIDEHOOK25.

Kora Organics : $72
Apothekary Stop Your Wine-ing Evening Calm Supplement
Apothekary Stop Your Wine-ing Evening Calm Supplement

Formulated to replace that before-bed glass of wine, Apothekary’s best-selling herbal formula will help her wind down for the evening, without the unnecessary buzz. Use code HOOK15 to take 15% off the Blissed Over Buzzed Set, which includes the Stop Your Wine-ing Evening Calm Supplement along with the brand’s herbal tincture and non-alcoholic white wine alternative.

Apothekary : $75
Monrow Poplin Maxi Dress
Monrow Poplin Maxi Dress

Monrow has the perfect, airy warm-weather dress. Use code INSIDE20 to take 20% off sitewide.

Monrow : $189
Boarderie Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Boarderie Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Use code INSIDE15 to take $15 off Boarderie’s delectable cheese and charcuterie boards, including this best-selling number. The Ciccetti serves 2-3 people and includes a wooden serving board, one box of crackers and 15 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, nuts and more.

Boarderie : $129
Xtrema Signature Skillet
Xtrema Signature Skillet

A no-frills but extremely durable ceramic skillet for all her cooking needs. It’s now 15% off with code INSIDE15.

Buy it now : $200$170
Caddis Root Cause Analysis Sunglasses
Caddis Root Cause Analysis Sunglasses

These retro-inspired shades simply ooze cool. Save 20 bucks on a pair of Caddis shades, including these stylish babies, with code INSIDE20.

Buy it now : $165
TomboyX Runner’s High Bra
TomboyX Runner’s High Bra

Use code INSIDEH20 to take 20% off TomboyX’s line of functional activewear, including this supportive sports bra that includes a convenient, built-in pocket on the racerback for her phone.

TomboyX : $59
Alleyoop Cleansing Mitts
Alleyoop Cleansing Mitts

These double-sided cleansing mitts make washing her face every morning and night a less wet, less miserable experience. Seriously, she’ll thank you for these. Oh, and use INSIDEHOOK15 to save 15%.

Alleyoop : $16
Moon Juice Plump Jelly
Moon Juice Plump Jelly

A top-seller from the adaptogen beauty and wellness brand, this serum utilizes Beet Amino Acid and Silver Ear Mushroom to plump up her skin daily, delivering that effortless dewy, bouncy look she wants. Use code INSIDEHOOK15 to take 15% off.

Buy Here : $58
Volcanica Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee
Volcanica Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee

Use code VOLHOOK15 to save 15% on this best-selling organic medium/light roast coffee, sourced from southern Ethiopia.

Volcanica Coffee : $22$20
Harry and David Artisan Macarons
Harry and David Artisan Macarons

Macarons are a sweet, elevated treat, and this selection of handcrafted cookies from Harry and David is sure to impress. Use code INSIDEHOOKHD for 20% off orders $80+.

Buy it now : $50
YSE Beauty A YSE Start The Brightening Essentials
YSE Beauty A YSE Start The Brightening Essentials

She’ll achieve brighter, smoother, fresher-looking skin with this luxury skincare set. Use code INSIDE15 for 15% off sitewide.

Buy Here : $245$215
Paint Your Life
Paint Your Life

Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. Save 30% with code INSIDEHOOK30.

Buy it now : $299
Natalist Pregnancy Gift Basket
Natalist Pregnancy Gift Basket

Pregnancy is no walk in the park, people! It’s why the mom-to-be in your life requires this gift set, created to help treat any uncomfortable pregnancy ailments she might be experiencing. The basket includes a few fast-acting relief products, like a nourishing belly oil, nausea relief tea and a soothing cream to treat swollen feet and ankles. Use code INSIDEHOOK to take 20% off.

Buy Here : $110$99
Ohora Nails N Snatched
Ohora Nails N Snatched

Trendy gel nail art is 15% off with code: INSIDEHOOK15.

Ohora : $16

