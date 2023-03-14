March 14. 3.14. A convenient day to enjoy some pie. If you’re in the mood for traditional sweet pie, traditional savory pie, pizza pie, want to appreciate the mathematical constant or completely forgot about this arbitrary holiday but still want to participate with some DoorDash, we’ve got you covered.

Cherry Pie: The Pie Shop

H Street’s Pie Shop is the best place for almost every sweet and savory pie in the District. They’ve been living up to their name since 2010 in DC, regularly winning Best Pie accolades from the Washington City Paper. You probably don’t need an entire pie to celebrate Pi Day, but if you do, we recommend the chocolate pecan pie and the sour cherry pie. If you’re not in DC, no worries, they ship nationwide.

Also, they’re a music venue, and you can always take a slice home on your way out. This is especially helpful if you’re part of a couple and went to the show alone. Bring something home for your special someone to enjoy the next morning.

Their pies are also the ideal birthday party food. Show up with one of these to any age birthday party, and you’ll be the star of the show. They share better than any cake, and people of all ages will want a slice, not just children.

Sweet Potato Pie: Henry’s Soul Cafe

The U Street staple has been serving soul food since 1968. Their tagline is “Home of the Sweet Potato Pie.” If you’re ever frequenting a business that’s been around for over 50 years and they’re advertising one specific thing, get that thing.

Classic Pizza Pie: Vace Italian Delicatessen

Similar to The Pie Shop, you probably don’t need an entire pie. Similar to Henry’s, they’ve been around for decades, since 1976. The pizza is definitely the way to go at this classic Cleveland Park Italian store. For $2.50 (yes, $2.50), you can get a well-made slice. Get two or more with one of their subs (the Italian Cold Cut is one of the best sandwiches in the city) and enjoy a quintessential DC meal that’s miles from the National Mall/tourists.

Modern Pizza Pie: Comet Ping Pong

First and foremost, Comet should be known for their pizza. Next on the list of importance is their stellar concert offerings. Last is the conspiracy theory stuff. So if you’ve never enjoyed their food, order a Drive Pizza (olive oil, garlic, pecorino, spinach, onions, Evensong farm egg) for the holiday, consider checking out Dougie Poole on April 8, and let it sink in that a pizza place is just a pizza place.

The 1200 and 1300 blocks of H Street NE may be the best two blocks for pie in DC. Located 0.2 miles down from The Pie Shop, this English-style pub and restaurant is ideal for anglophiles who prefer their pie with ground lamb and mashed potatoes. They also have the largest selection of British beer in DC. The only downside is they’re closed on Tuesday, which Pi Day happens to fall on in 2023.

Jamaican Beef Pie: Andrene’s Caribbean and Soul Food Cafe

Also known as a Jamaican beef patty, this hand food is an underrated gem. You can find them at some gas stations and in most 7-Eleven’s, but we’re recommending picking one or more up at Andrene’s Caribbean and Soul Food Cafe on Kennedy Street. It’s one of the most economical ways to celebrate the day, at only $2.60.

Greek Spinach Pie: The Big Greek Cafe

Here’s your DoorDash/Uber Eats what-am-I-going-to-eat-for-dinner? pie option. Order a Big Greek Feast with a spinach pie (spanakopita) on the side. If you have a kid, get them something from the Lil’ Hercules menu and try to get the “Hercules! Hercules! Hercules!” scene from The Nutty Professor out of your head.

Coffee with Pie: Lost Sock Roasters

If you enjoy cherry pie with coffee black as midnight on a moonless night, grab a bag of Two Steps from Lost Sock Roasters. One of the newer roasters in town, they’ve become a Takoma Park staple in just a few years of operation. If you can’t make it to the edge of DC by 4 p.m. for some beans, pick up some Compass Coffee throughout the city. They were the Lost Sock a decade ago, and now available wherever fine coffee is sold.

Game Store for People that Prefer π to Pie: Labyrinth Games & Puzzles

DC is full of nerds. Embrace it. This Capitol Hill store has been nurturing brains of all ages since 2010. This place became even more popular during lockdown while people were doing whatever they could to fight boredom. Their offerings are still excellent, regardless of the public health situation. Whether you want a new game to tease your brain at home or looking for a place to meet fellow RPGers, this is your destination.