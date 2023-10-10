InsideHook
Food & Drink | October 10, 2023 6:24 am

A Splashy Stephen Starr Project Leads DC’s Best New Restaurants

Also on tap: a White House-adjacent food hall, and sauv blanc and Cheetos

Blue and red bar area with neon colors and dim lighting with scenic ocean design on top of the bar
El Presidente is Stephen Starr's latest project
REY LOPEZ
By William Goodman @goodmanw

Big names returned with new ideas this month in DC, led by power-restaurateur Stephen Starr, who debuted El Presidente, a killer spot with an excellent, Mexico City-inspired menu. Meanwhile, Kwame Onwuachi shares an interim project before his full return in 2024, while Ashok Bajaj launches his latest for the Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, an eclectic wine-and-food spot earning attention for whimsical pairings (think: an Almond Joy and a glass of Sauternes.) Oh, and you’ll never guess: DC has (another) new food hall. Read on for details. 

Room with a stage and red seating and interior design, large tables and cushioned chairs
El Presidente’s Theatre Room
REY LOPEZ

El Presidente

Union Market

You may or may not know Stephen Starr by name, but we promise you know his impact on the DC dining scene. The creative force behind St. Anselm and a little place called Le Diplomate just opened El Presidente in the Union Market area (not far from the aforementioned Anselm). The interior incorporates all sorts of motifs — from a tiki bar-inspired section or the stage-like seating — to spice things up for patrons looking to enjoy a night out in stunning fashion. Inspired by Mexico City, the menu offers a wide array of options, including mahi mahi tacos, nachos served on a pizza tray for a better distributed toppings, a raw bar (seafood tower included!) and much more. Cocktails focus on “agave-forward tequila and mezcal.” Easily the splashiest opening of the month, there’s a solid chance El Presidente is already making the rounds in your IG feeds — and will be for quite some time. 

1255 Union ST NE

DC’s 10 Best New Restaurants Feature Candy-Coated Cocktails and Tableside Peking Duck
DC’s 10 Best New Restaurants Feature Candy-Coated Cocktails and Tableside Peking Duck

The summer’s biggest debuts, collected for your drinking and dining pleasure

Interior of The Square with cushioned chairs, a circular bar and string lighting
The Square brings together over a dozen chef-driven concepts into a culinary town square
The Square

The Square

Downtown

Another month, another food hall. Just a stone’s throw from the White House, The Square is billing itself as “a world of flavor,” bringing together a dozen-plus “chef-driven concepts” for a sort of culinary town square. Spearheaded by Richie Brandenburg (Union Market) and Rubén García (Minibar), The Square will have everything from drinks from Atrium Bar to grilled veggies and meats at Brasa to seafood at Cashion’s Rendezvous. Anchoring the whole project is García’s Casa Teresa, an open-fire Spanish restaurant that honors the grandmother who inspired his love for cooking. 

1850 K St NW

Cut of meat on a pate
One of The Salamander Grille’s specialties includes selected butcher’s cuts
The Salamander Grille

The Salamander Grille

The Wharf

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s permanent return to the DC dining scene will come in 2024, at the Salamander Hotel — but the interim concept, the aptly named Salamander Grille, is no slouch. Helmed by executive chef Marco Fossati, who got his start in Italian kitchens before moving to private dining clubs like Harry’s Bar and Anabel’s, the Grille specializes in handmade pasta, seafood and selected butcher’s cuts. Drinks clock in around $24 and include a martini with a nori-infused vodka and gin, as well as the “Maryland Ave” with tequila, passion fruit liqueur, orange Curacao and more. 

1330 Maryland Ave SW

Flatbread on a plate
Little Blackbird’s socca flatbread
Little Blackbird

Little Blackbird

Cleveland Park

Little Blackbird, the latest opening from restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, comes on familiar territory: the former Bindass/Bardeo space. Patrons will find a diverse, international selection of wines, with offerings from France, South America, Italy, Greece, Israel, Morocco and the U.S. A cheerful, green interior evokes a vineyard, with plush seating and an impressive marbled bar. Food-wise, the menu is just as eclectic as the wines, featuring socca flatbreads, charcuterie, lamb loin, roasted halloumi and more. A series of “playful pairings” are worth a specific shoutout, like cream sherry served with Oreos or a sauv blanc with Cheetos.

3309 Connecticut Ave NW

More Like This

Plated chicken parm dish
The Best Chicken Parm You’ll Ever Make Is Ready in 8 Minutes
The dining room at Amazonia restaurant, photographed in Washington, DC in April 20, 2023
The Cost of Dining Out in DC Is Too Damn High, Thanks to a New Law
Big Set of colored sauces in Crockery. Different sauces, mayonnaise, mustard, soy sauce, oil and ketchup on white background.
DC’s Top Chefs on the Condiments to Keep in Your Desk
aesthetic and bright-colored bar area
Our Top DC Happy Hours for Every Night of the Week

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time "The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass. How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire 11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall

Keep Reading

This is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Irish American Whiskey and a New Take on the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker
A gray watch, a green watch and a silver and red watch

The 14 Best New Watches of Fall 2023
The god of the oceans, Neptune, holds a beer stein in Milwaukee.

How to Train for (and Win) an Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 5: D.J. Moore, De’Von Achane and Bill Belichick
The new 2023 Cask Strength releases from Angel's Envy, with two glasses, lying on a pink tabletop

An Early Taste of Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye and Bourbon
If you can't understand the people in Miami, you probably don't speak "Miami English."

The Linguistic Magic of “Miami English”
Three of Socorro Tequila's bottles: blanco, reposado and añejo

Texas-Based Socorro Pairs Tequila With Philanthropy
The Upper House

There’s No Topping Hong Kong’s The Upper House￼
A crowd in a background at a party in the summer with a bottle of Patrón El Cielo and two glasses in the foreground

The 10 Best Luxury Tequilas for Sipping

Trending

Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023