You may have been following along with our coverage of Watches & Wonders a couple weeks back — you know, the huge trade show where all the huge brands show off their new wares to journalists, retailers, and the public?

Well, we absolutely love that show, but there’s a new(er) kid on the watch fair block that’s equally exciting, but for a much different reason: WindUp Watch Fair, started by our good friends over at the excellent watch blog Worn & Wound, showcases boutique brands whose wares are often quite affordable. (Or, at least alongside grand complications from Patek Philippe and other things you might see at Watches & Wonders in Geneva.)

WindUp Watch Fair, which began in New York City in 2014, grows in scope with each passing year, but still remains manageable by someone with, say, a few hours to kill on a Saturday afternoon: At the San Francisco edition, which will be held this weekend at the Terra Gallery at 511 Harrison Street, 60+ brands will be exhibiting, with panels and presentations happening alongside. (60 brands is quite a far cry from just a few years ago when the number was closer to 30, but still — each brand has a table or two rather than a multi-million dollar booth, which makes for a much more accessible-feeling show. Here, the general public can actually chat with the brand owners and designers.)

With lead sponsors Oris, Accutron, Fortis, Zodiac, and Christopher Ward, WindUp Watch Fair San Francisco certainly has some horological muscle behind it, but the list of exhibiting companies is a “who’s who” of our favorite “microbrands”: anOrdain, Brew, Farer, Lorier, Monta, Nodus, So Labs, and more will be there. (For a complete list of exhibiting brands, click here.)

The show is open today, April 28th, from 12pm-6pm, Saturday, 4/29 from 12pm-6pm, and Sunday, 4/30 from 12pm-5pm. Whether you’re in the market for a new piece or you simply want to check out the latest wares from some of our favorite American and international makers, we highly recommend paying a visit to this most excellent (and free) fair.