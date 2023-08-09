Four Homemade Sauces to Elevate Burger Night

I am happy to report that grilling season is still going strong. Classics like burgers, dogs and brats are always on the menu, as are interesting newcomers like grilled nachos. That said, nothing says we can’t up the culinary ante a bit, and these four wonderful burger sauce recipes will do just that. Each one is easily made ahead of time, and they also pair great with hot dogs.

First up, the Classic Burger Sauce recipe is a nod to fast food favorites like the Big Mac and Double-Double. It’s famous for a reason, celebrating a wonderful juxtaposition of creamy and tangy, sweet and salty, funky and mild. Best made a few hours ahead of time and chilled, it goes great on anything grilled, including fries.

Classic Burger Sauce Servings: 4 Ingredients 1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. ketchup

2 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 tsp. white vinegar

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder Directions In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, white vinegar and sugar. Stir the ingredients until well combined and smooth. Add the onion powder and garlic powder to the bowl and stir again until the spices are fully incorporated. Chill for one hour before serving.



Dijonnaise Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dijonnaise is a classic French condiment that blends, you guessed it, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise. It is a popular alternative to regular mustard or mayo, offering a unique and flavorful combination of both ingredients. The leading half of “Dijonnaise” comes from “Dijon,” a city in France known for its distinctive mustard, which is made from brown or black mustard seeds and white wine. Featured on many famous burgers, including Chicago’s Au Cheval, this sauce is an absolute knockout on anything from burgers to fish.

Dijonnaise Servings: 4 Ingredients 1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper Directions In a medium-sized bowl, combine all ingredients. Cover and chill for 1-2 hours before serving.



Burgers love blue cheese Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to burger perfection, finding the right balance of flavors is essential. Enter the delightful duo of blue cheese and beef, a match made in culinary heaven. The bold tanginess of blue cheese plays harmoniously with the juicy beef, adding a luxurious creaminess and funkiness that elevates each bite. Additionally, the tangy sour cream lightens the heavy flavors at play, cutting the richness from the mayo and burger alike. Pro tip: use this dressing on charred wedges of iceberg lettuce for a low-effort side.

Blue Cheese Dressing Servings: 4 Ingredients 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. salt Directions In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sour cream, stirring until smooth. Add the crumbled blue cheese, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic and salt. Mix until the dressing is well blended and creamy. If you prefer a chunkier dressing, leave some blue cheese crumbles aside to sprinkle on top. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or transfer the dressing to an airtight container. Refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld before serving.



Bacon cheeseburger with cherry barbecue sauce Getty Images/iStockphoto

This Cherry Barbecue Sauce is a harmonious blend of sweet and smoky flavors that will take your burger (or pork or chicken) experience to the next level. The lip-smacking sauce combines the natural sweetness of cherries with the rich, tangy essence of barbecue sauce, and the fruity flavors are a welcome addition that complement the smoky flavors of the grill.

Cherry Barbecue Sauce Servings: 4 Ingredients 1 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted and halved

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt Directions In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the cherries, ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, salt and garlic powder. Stir well and bring the mixture to a simmer. Let it cook for about 10 minutes or until the cherries soften and the sauce thickens slightly. Remove the saucepan from heat and let the mixture cool for a few minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender or use an immersion blender to puree the mixture until smooth. This sauce is best served warm or at room temperature.

