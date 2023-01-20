InsideHook
Booze | January 20, 2023 1:00 pm

There’s a New Official Spirits Category in the US and You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for It

The movie director pushed the TTB to recognize the Bolivian distilled spirit Singani

Steven Soderbergh Singani 63
Steven Soderbergh helped push for recognition of Singani as a spirits category
Singani 63
By Kirk Miller

There’s officially a new drinks category in the U.S., and it’s called Singani. Per a recent ruling by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the Bolivian spirit is now a distinct distilled spirit, which should help brands like Steven Soderbergh’s Singani 63 gain traction and identity in the drinks market.

The director actually helped push the TTB into getting Singani recognized as its own category. Per the Federal Register: “This final rule amends the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau regulations that set forth the standards of identity for distilled spirits to include ‘Singani’ as a type of brandy that is a distinctive product of Bolivia. This amendment follows a joint petition submitted by the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Singani 63, Inc., and subsequent discussions with the Office of the United States Trade Representative.”

Soderbergh launched Singani 63 in 2014. “I discovered it during a movie shoot back in 2007,” the director told us a few years back. “The Americans on the crew asked me, ‘Why not try bringing to the U.S.?’ I thought, naively, people bring spirits to the market all the time! It must be simple.” Since then, he spearheaded a campaign for TTB recognition in concert with the Bolivian government, which joined the initiative as a petition co-sponsor in 2018.

The Biggest Trend in Booze? Celebrity-Owned Spirits.
The Biggest Trend in Booze? Celebrity-Owned Spirits.

Why everyone from Bob Dylan to Conor McGregor is having a drink

Singani is a grape distillate in the general class of brandy but now represents a distinct subcategory. The grapes are grown at a high altitude (minimum of 5,250 feet) and the growth and distillation can only take place in specific regions of Bolivia. It’s a versatile spirit — it can take the place of rum, tequila or vodka, and often offers up an improved take on a classic cocktail, like a Negroni or a Mule.

“In 2014, when I sat across the table from 17 people representing four different agencies (Treasury, ATF, TTB, FDA), I felt like an ant at the bottom of the Matterhorn,” said Soderbergh in a statement after the TTB decision was announced. “The good news, however, is that each agency in the end acted to fulfill their mandate of informing the public about what they’re drinking when they drink Singani. This recognition is certainly a high point in the long history of Bolivia’s unique spirit.”

In return for the U.S. recognition of Singani as a unique product of Bolivia, Bolivia will become the 44th country to legally recognize Bourbon Whiskey and Tennessee Whiskey as distinctive products of the United States.

Now, Soderbergh just has to convince the rest of the country to embrace Singani. Even when we spoke to him years back, he admitted it was a tough (and expensive) journey. “I’m treating [Singani 63] like a small movie that I want to become a big movie,” he told us. “I’d like this to be Magic Mike, not Solaris.”

If you’re interested in trying some Singani 63, it’s about $34 and available here.

More Like This

Baijiu
Why the World’s Most Popular Spirit Isn’t Officially Recognized by the U.S. Government
George Clooney and other celebrity cocktail recipes
6 Signature Cocktails Created by Celebrities
Julia Goldani Telles in The Girlfriend Experience
Big Tech, Sex Work and the Continued Excellence of “The Girlfriend Experience”

Most Popular

Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston. New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store. What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Prince Harry is so annoying How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on stage in a blue suit and blue tie Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
Waves of brown sand. Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack

Keep Reading

Barrels at Daftmill Distillery

Inside Scotland’s Most Reclusive Whisky Distillery
ID.7

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

David Crosby Deserved Better
Steven Soderbergh Singani 63

There’s a New Official Spirits Category in the US and You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for It
Three home design decor items on a green and yellow background

16 of Our Favorite Home Design Picks for Under $500
Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
David Crosby (Leah Odze Epstein for InsideHook)

The World According to David Crosby
The inside of an Airbnb in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, one of our 10 best Airbnbs in West Virginia for a winter getaway

10 Excellent West Virginia Airbnbs for a Cozy Winter Getaway

Trending

Review: Land Rover Built a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops
Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Why Each Loser Lost During the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend
Are Pizza Boxes Actually Bad for Pizza?