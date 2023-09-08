Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle
The shopping site is also offering up $10,000
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Happy Pappy Day! Over at Huckberry lucky shoppers and whiskey lovers have a chance to win three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon and $10,000 cash. That’s a total prize package of over $20,000.
Obviously, there are some rules. You’ll be entered automatically if you place a U.S. order of $75 or by Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Each order counts as one entry, so if you shop more, you’ll get more chances. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 in the Huckberry newsletter. Oh, and there’s some annoying fine print that excludes residents of New York (seriously?) and Florida.
For some of you, this sounds like a whiskey nirvana. For others? We’ll explain: Pappy Van Winkle is pretty much the world’s most coveted bourbon. It’s nearly impossible to get and if you do find a bottle of the 15-, 20- or 23-Year Pappy in the wild, you’ll find a price tag with at least three zeros after it.
When Can You Buy This Year’s Pappy Van Winkle? Consult Our Whiskey Release Schedule.
Behold, the release dates for all your favorite rare and limited-edition whiskeys, including Buffalo Trace, Booker's and Pappy
Now, let’s help you spend at least $75 to win that bourbon! A few Pappy-worthy items to consider:
Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker
Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northweast (4 glass set)
Pappy & Company Spicy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you