Booze | September 8, 2023

Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle

The shopping site is also offering up $10,000

Three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and a Glencairn glass. Huckberry is giving away three Pappy bottles.
Up for grabs (oh, and also $10,000)
Huckberry
By Kirk Miller

Happy Pappy Day! Over at Huckberry lucky shoppers and whiskey lovers have a chance to win three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon and $10,000 cash. That’s a total prize package of over $20,000.

Obviously, there are some rules. You’ll be entered automatically if you place a U.S. order of $75 or by Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Each order counts as one entry, so if you shop more, you’ll get more chances. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 in the Huckberry newsletter. Oh, and there’s some annoying fine print that excludes residents of New York (seriously?) and Florida.

For some of you, this sounds like a whiskey nirvana. For others? We’ll explain: Pappy Van Winkle is pretty much the world’s most coveted bourbon. It’s nearly impossible to get and if you do find a bottle of the 15-, 20- or 23-Year Pappy in the wild, you’ll find a price tag with at least three zeros after it.

When Can You Buy This Year’s Pappy Van Winkle? Consult Our Whiskey Release Schedule.
When Can You Buy This Year's Pappy Van Winkle? Consult Our Whiskey Release Schedule.

Behold, the release dates for all your favorite rare and limited-edition whiskeys, including Buffalo Trace, Booker's and Pappy

Now, let’s help you spend at least $75 to win that bourbon! A few Pappy-worthy items to consider:

55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker
Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker
Huckberry

Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker

BUY HERE: $250
Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest
Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest
Huckberry

Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northweast (4 glass set)

BUY HERE: $60
Spicy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company Spicy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Huckberry

Pappy & Company Spicy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

BUY HERe: $38

