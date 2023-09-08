Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Happy Pappy Day! Over at Huckberry lucky shoppers and whiskey lovers have a chance to win three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon and $10,000 cash. That’s a total prize package of over $20,000.

Obviously, there are some rules. You’ll be entered automatically if you place a U.S. order of $75 or by Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Each order counts as one entry, so if you shop more, you’ll get more chances. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 in the Huckberry newsletter. Oh, and there’s some annoying fine print that excludes residents of New York (seriously?) and Florida.

For some of you, this sounds like a whiskey nirvana. For others? We’ll explain: Pappy Van Winkle is pretty much the world’s most coveted bourbon. It’s nearly impossible to get and if you do find a bottle of the 15-, 20- or 23-Year Pappy in the wild, you’ll find a price tag with at least three zeros after it.

Now, let’s help you spend at least $75 to win that bourbon! A few Pappy-worthy items to consider:

Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker Huckberry

Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest Huckberry

Pappy & Company Spicy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup Huckberry

