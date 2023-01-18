InsideHook
The 10 Best Deals From Boisson for Dry January

Non-alcoholic spirits, wine, beer, mixers and more are on sale from this well-curated alcohol-free online store

By Kirk Miller

It doesn’t have to be Dry January to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage. 

Boisson (“bwah-sahn”) is a non-alcoholic drinks store based in New York (with additional physical storefronts in CA) that also offers online shopping available nationwide. The company’s stated mission is to “provide sophisticated sips to those looking for an alternative to alcohol, no matter their reasons why.”

Besides non-boozy spirits, Boisson also offers assorted mixers, bitters, glassware, bar supplies and more, including an incredibly useful blog about health, recipes and new products. 

It’s worth noting that alcohol-free means it’s considered non-alcoholic by the FDA, so everything here has less than 0.5% ABV except a few alcohol-derived bitters, but those are only meant to be used in small drops.

And while you can utilize the store any day or month of the year, right now Boisson is taking $25 off orders of $150 or more with the code DRYJANUARY, and $15 off bundles. 

A few alcohol-free standouts from the shop, from individual bottles to a few bundled options (sale prices reflected in the bundles only):

Curious Elixirs Variety Bundle
Curious Elixirs Variety Bundle

Five ready-to-drink cans and bottles that offer unique and booze-free takes on the Negroni, Old Fashioned, French 75 and other classic cocktails.

Buy Here : $57$48
CleanCo Clean R
CleanCo Clean R

This UK non-alcoholic brand was founded by a celebrity (British television personality Spencer Matthews). Clean R is a rum alternative and it made for a really nice and slightly spicy  “rum” and Coke.

Buy Here : $30
House Mix: Non-Alcoholic Wine Discovery Bundle 6pk
House Mix: Non-Alcoholic Wine Discovery Bundle 6pk
Buy Here : $128$109
The Pathfinder Hemp & Root
The Pathfinder Hemp & Root

This non-alcoholic “spirit” is fermented and distilled from hemp (among other ingredients). Their core product, Hemp & Root, adds bitterness and complexity — and, a rarity in the non-booze world, actual body and heft — in a non-alcoholic cocktail, but can also be used like an amaro or sweet vermouth.

Buy Here : $39
Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni Kit
Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni Kit

Vegan, low-cal and no-booze spirits meant to emulate nearly a dozen different styles of alcohol. With this kit, you simply pour 1 oz of each spirit over a large cube of ice, stir and garnish with an orange slice.

Buy Here : $103$88
Seedlip Grove 42
Seedlip Grove 42

Featuring notes of Mediterranean orange, lemon peel, lemongrass and ginger, Grove 42 the basis for Seedlip’s most popular recipe, a take on a margarita with fruity and spicy elements.

Buy Here : $35
Ritual Zero Proof – Non-Alcoholic Spirits 4pk Bundle
Ritual Zero Proof – Non-Alcoholic Spirits 4pk Bundle

Boisson is a fan of these spirits’ non-alc replacements, particularly the tequila. “Like the other Ritual beverages, it’s not meant to be drunk without a mixer, as its spiciness lends itself to cocktails, not the rocks. Mixed in our favorite margarita, we couldn’t tell it was nonalcoholic,” as their review notes.

Buy Here : $103$88
The Wilderton Earthen
The Wilderton Earthen

The spicy, smoky Earthen, crafted with white peppercorn, pine-smoked tea and cardamom, does well in boozy cocktails as a modifier and as a base for n/a drinks.

Buy Here : $33
New Homeowner — Non-Alcoholic “Stock the Bar” Kit Bundle
New Homeowner — Non-Alcoholic “Stock the Bar” Kit Bundle
Buy Here : $191$162
Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot
Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot

A new line of zero-proof “restoratives” inspired by Italian amaros, the brand’s Rose Bergamot (crafted with white ginseng, Schisandra berry, rose petals, angelica archangelica and bergamot citrus oil) is equal parts earthy, bitter, floral and sweet.

Buy Here : $75

