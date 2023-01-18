The 10 Best Deals From Boisson for Dry January

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It doesn’t have to be Dry January to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage.

Boisson (“bwah-sahn”) is a non-alcoholic drinks store based in New York (with additional physical storefronts in CA) that also offers online shopping available nationwide. The company’s stated mission is to “provide sophisticated sips to those looking for an alternative to alcohol, no matter their reasons why.”

Besides non-boozy spirits, Boisson also offers assorted mixers, bitters, glassware, bar supplies and more, including an incredibly useful blog about health, recipes and new products.

It’s worth noting that alcohol-free means it’s considered non-alcoholic by the FDA, so everything here has less than 0.5% ABV except a few alcohol-derived bitters, but those are only meant to be used in small drops.

And while you can utilize the store any day or month of the year, right now Boisson is taking $25 off orders of $150 or more with the code DRYJANUARY, and $15 off bundles.

A few alcohol-free standouts from the shop, from individual bottles to a few bundled options (sale prices reflected in the bundles only):

CleanCo Clean R This UK non-alcoholic brand was founded by a celebrity (British television personality Spencer Matthews). Clean R is a rum alternative and it made for a really nice and slightly spicy “rum” and Coke. Buy Here : $30

The Pathfinder Hemp & Root This non-alcoholic “spirit” is fermented and distilled from hemp (among other ingredients). Their core product, Hemp & Root, adds bitterness and complexity — and, a rarity in the non-booze world, actual body and heft — in a non-alcoholic cocktail, but can also be used like an amaro or sweet vermouth. Buy Here : $39

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni Kit Vegan, low-cal and no-booze spirits meant to emulate nearly a dozen different styles of alcohol. With this kit, you simply pour 1 oz of each spirit over a large cube of ice, stir and garnish with an orange slice. Buy Here : $103 $88

The Wilderton Earthen The spicy, smoky Earthen, crafted with white peppercorn, pine-smoked tea and cardamom, does well in boozy cocktails as a modifier and as a base for n/a drinks. Buy Here : $33

Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot A new line of zero-proof “restoratives” inspired by Italian amaros, the brand’s Rose Bergamot (crafted with white ginseng, Schisandra berry, rose petals, angelica archangelica and bergamot citrus oil) is equal parts earthy, bitter, floral and sweet. Buy Here : $75