Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you find yourself in a position where you need to buy a gift for the bourbon drinker in your life and you’re familiar with his or her taste, by all means get them a bottle. But if you’re unsure of their preferred taste profile or style, you may want to forego the bottle and get them something whiskey adjacent. Enter, our list of the best gifts for bourbon drinkers.

None of the 10 gift suggestions below require you to pick between Bardstown, Wild Turkey or Heaven Hill. These are glasses, bitters, coasters, books, decanters and even a whiskey scent that should appeal to anyone in the bourbon world.

Hint: When your friend or loved one thanks you for the thoughtful gift, suggest they pull a favorite bottle and celebrate the moment together.

Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass Denver & Liely

Denver & Liely makes some of the best glassware for tasting spirits on the market, but you have to try it to believe it. When we tried our favorite bourbon in two glasses side-by-side — one regular rocks glass and one Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass — the differences were astounding. Made from hand-blown crystal, this handsome glass will bring out the best notes in their favorite bourbons, whether it’s their everyday stuff or poured from the top shelf.

Barfly Julep Cup Amazon

Every bourbon and Derby enthusiast enjoys Mint Juleps in the springtime right around the time of everyone’s favorite horse race. But with the Barfly Julep Cup, lovers of the cocktail can make the refreshing drink year-round. Buy a couple of these stainless steel beauties and maybe you’ll get invited to the next Derby party.

Hella 5-Flavor Bitters Set Boisson

Hella makes some of our favorite bitters, and this five-flavor set makes for a perfect gift — whether the bourbon lover in your life is new to the cocktail-making game or a seasoned veteran. A mix of Smoked Chili, Citrus, Aromatic, Orange and Ginger lets them choose their own adventure when mixing at home.

Bower Studios Table Tiles Areaware

Do you respect wood? If the company you keep also says yes, then these artful coasters are a perfect gift to keep their furniture looking pristine. No need to worry about that bourbon on the rocks making an unsightly ring on their coffee table, whether you choose the bright multi-colored set or the sleek neutral design.

Runamok Organic Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup Amazon

In our humble opinion, the best Old Fashioneds are made with maple syrup as the sweetener. When you mix up the cocktail with Runamok Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, it doubles down on that satisfying vanilla flavor. It’s also excellent on pancakes, waffles and whatever else you like to douse in maple syrup.

Pappyland Amazon

On the surface, Pappyland is a book about Julian Van Winkle III carrying on the dynasty of Pappy Van Winkle’s beloved but rare hooch. Whiskey fans will get plenty of insider knowledge and discover, quite happily, that the real story is just as interesting as the mythology. But author Wright Thompson (read our interview here) also deconstructs the bourbon industry and the romance behind whiskey, and espouses a larger story about the relationship between fathers and sons and the complicated legacy of the South.

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co Bourbon Cocktail Cherries Bespoke Post

Jack Rudy offers plenty of artisanal bitters, syrups and even an elevated Old Fashioned kit. But their best creation is this must-have cocktail garnish, made from Kentucky bourbon and Oregon cherries.

ODUOAK ODUOAK

“You smell like whiskey” and it’s a compliment. Professional whiskey blender Jackie Zykan (formerly of Old Forester, currently Hidden Proof) recently launched this collection of bourbon-based, unisex fragrances. Scents include “Love & Whiskey”, “Walk of Shame” and “Mint Julep,” and all are inspired by what happens when you have a glass of whiskey in your hand. And the scents? Nobody, even the non-whiskey fan, is going to find a melange of vanilla, spice, fruit, herbal and floral notes.

Cocktail Kingdom Extra Large Seamless Paddle Mixing Glass Cocktail Kingdom

An extra-large vessel (3-4 drink capacity) for those times when you want to make an elevated drink for more than yourself. Add on a mixing spoon and a Hawthorne strainer to make a whole gift set. Bonus: It’s dishwasher safe.

Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Decanter Huckberry

Made from a lightweight but durable 100% lead-free and handblown glass, this handsome 44 oz. decanter features a raised topographic impression of Yosemite’s Half Dome. You can also pair it with a set of two or four like-minded topographic glasses.