Sagamore Spirit’s New Contest Offers an Inside Look at Their Distillery

We’ve had excellent things to say about the whiskey made by Sagamore Spirit in recent years – including their Bottled-in-Bond rye and Port Finish rye. And if you’ve ever been curious about how exactly their whiskey is made, the distillery offers plenty of tours and other events to showcase their process. But there’s a difference between seeing how the distillation process works and having a hand in it yourself — and that’s where a contest the distillery is hosting this year comes in.



As Danny Brandon reports for Whisky Advocate, Sagamore Spirit is holding another installment of their “Distiller for a Day” contest, which debuted in 2023. The distillery’s page for the promotion offers more details: the winner and a guest (who must be 21 or older, and based in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia) will get airfare and two nights’ stay in a hotel.



At Whisky Advocate, Brandon notes that last year’s winners were able to participate in all facets of the distillation process, which suggests that this year’s winner and their guest will have a similar experience. If the fine print on the contest’s page is any indication, Sagamore Spirit expects that the winner’s visit to the distillery will be completed sometime before December 1 of this year. The contest runs through June 30, 2024.

Whiskey-related contests in the mid-Atlantic have gotten somewhat contentious in recent years. Hopefully this process will work out without a hitch — and with the added benefit of creating some delicious whiskey along the way.