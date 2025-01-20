Wellness

Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?

Scientists are studying the issue

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 20, 2025 5:28 pm
Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
What's behind some unlikely cases of colorectal cancer?
Getty Images

According to the American Cancer Society, the last decade and a half has seen a worrying increase in the number of people under 50 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Their data shows that, from 2012 to 2021, colorectal cancer rates rose 2.4% per year for this demographic. Making matters even more alarming is a new investigation that shows that some of the people being diagnosed in this way are among those you’d least expect.

Writing at Business Insider, Hilary Brueck, Gabby Landsverk and Mia de Graaf explored why a number of physically fit healthy eaters nonetheless found themselves facing a colon cancer diagnosis. As the trio of reporters note, this goes against the conventional wisdom when it comes to colon cancer regarding fitness and diet — which begs the question of what else might be a factor here.

As Business Insider reports, a growing number of research bodies are exploring the question of why colorectal cancer is picking up momentum among younger people — a trend that is, unfortunately, global in its scope. According to the experts cited in the article, there’s no one consensus about what could be causing this uptick in cases — and everything from artificial light to microplastics to sleeping habits has come under greater scrutiny.

These experts also pointed to an increasing number of studies and resources that could help scientists better understand colon cancer. One of these is the Gut Cell Atlas, which is precisely what its name suggests: a comprehensive look at the makeup of the intestinal tract.

In a 2023 paper published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the authors observed that this resource would “provide a unique and highly valuable reference map enhancing research in intestinal health and disease.” If that research can help reduce colorectal cancer diagnoses, it’ll be a welcome addition to human knowledge.

