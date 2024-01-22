Wellness

Could the Next Global Pandemic Come From Melting Permafrost?

Welcome to the world of "zombie viruses"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 22, 2024 12:17 pm
Melting permafrost
Meting permafrost in Siberia, 2019.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Scientific and governmental agencies around the world have been raising an alarm for several years now about the threat posed by melting permafrost. Besides the effect on the landscape and the continuance of climate change, there’s another cause for alarm here: viruses can lay dormant in the permafrost before thawing out and continuing their work. And if that doesn’t send a shudder down your spine, your memories of the current decade are likely very different from mine.

Writing in The Guardian, Robin McKie explained the dangers posed by so-called “zombie viruses.” McKie cites scientific studies that revealed evidence that viruses preserved in the permafrost for tens of thousands of years were still capable of infecting organisms (albeit single-celled ones). McKie also points out that the loss of Arctic sea ice poses a similar concern.

“We don’t know what viruses are lying out there in the permafrost, but I think there is a real risk that there might be one capable of triggering a disease outbreak — say of an ancient form of polio,” virologist Marion Koopmans told The Guardian.

If this sounds like the stuff of science fiction, you’re not wrong; a number of writers of speculative and horror fiction have riffed on the concept of a virus laying dormant for millennia before thawing out. Sequoia Nagamatsu’s acclaimed novel How High We Go in the Dark features one particularly memorable take on this premise.

New Survey Reveals the Pandemic’s Unexpected Impact on Global Happiness
New Survey Reveals the Pandemic’s Unexpected Impact on Global Happiness
 The World Happiness Report has weighed in

Unfortunately, recent scientific studies have indicated that permafrost is warming at a rate faster than the rest of the world. A study published in 2022 pointed out that rising temperatures aren’t the only factor at play here; heightened levels of rainfall are also melting the permafrost at high rates. What viruses are lurking in the permafrost waiting to infect us? We might have an answer to that sooner than we’d like.

More Like This

Runners running
A Lot of People Started Running During the Pandemic. There’s One Downside.
Siberia
What Happens When Russia’s Permafrost Thaws?
Crabs
Climate Change Decimated Alaska’s Snow Crab Population
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, president of COP28 and CEO of Adnoc, speaking at the climate summit in 2023
The Naive Hope That Oil Companies Will Fix Climate Change

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions
Drizly app logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen with Drizly website background. The booze delivery service is shutting down in March.
The Best Alternatives to Drizly
A close-up of purple PVC pipes.
The Plumbing Product That Belongs in Your Lifting Routine
Andrew Weir (right) celebrating Burns Night with haggis
This Is How to Celebrate Burns Night
Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates
Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.
Green Day perform live
It Sure Sounds Like Green Day Don't Like Algorithms Very Much

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Melting permafrost

Could the Next Global Pandemic Come From Melting Permafrost?

A close-up of purple PVC pipes.

The Plumbing Product That Belongs in Your Lifting Routine

Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates

Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.

The Slate Electric Flosser, a flossing device we tested and reviewed

Review: Slate’s Electric Flosser Will Simplify Your Hygiene Routine

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

food experiences in grenada

Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada

Andrew Weir (right) celebrating Burns Night with haggis

This Is How to Celebrate Burns Night

A man holding a camera up into the air.

The Mood-Boosting Power of an Occasional “Photo Safari”

Crawfish in a bowl seasoned with corn on the cob

Where to Find the Best Viet-Cajun Crawfish in Houston