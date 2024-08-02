Wellness

What Can Your Nose Do to Protect Against Illness? Plenty.

New studies also point to the benefits of nasal vaccines

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 2, 2024 7:10 pm
A nose
The nose plays a big part in keeping you healthy.
Getty Images

Since COVID-19 became a pandemic four years ago, we’ve all gotten a lot more experience with learning what our noses do when it comes to fighting infection and disease. A newly-published study offers a detailed look at what role the nose plays in fighting off infections — and it’s a lot more complicated than the experience of nasal swabs and rapid tests might suggest.

As the scientists behind the paper pointed out, “immune memory in the human upper airway is poorly understood.” Writing at Nature, Max Kozlov chronicled their findings — specifically, that the cells that keep our immune systems functioning rely on “the nose and upper airway” as places to learn more about possible infections. Kozlov noted that the adenoids of research participants were used to create antibodies, including some designed to combat COVID-19.

What’s especially notable here is the way that this finding contrasts with the conventional wisdom that adenoids only play a role in childhood. As Kozlov mentioned, the researchers involved with this study discovered that adenoids remained active in generating antibodies for a wide range of study partipants, some young and some old.

There’s another big reason why these findings are so useful: they suggest that administering vaccines nasally might be particularly effective. Earlier this month, ABC News cited some experts in the field who believed that a nasal vaccine would improve on the current system. “What we realized is that systemic vaccination — when we inject it and it goes through the body to build up immunity — is not as effective as generating a mucosal, or lining cell, immunity in the nose or in the lungs,” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Dr. Reynold Panettieri told ABC.

What Dr. Anthony Fauci Has Been Doing to Bolster His Immune System This Year
What Dr. Anthony Fauci Has Been Doing to Bolster His Immune System This Year
 The nation’s leading infectious diseases expert takes a four-mile power walk every evening

Nasal vaccines have also shown promise in halting the spread of COVID-19. A recent study of a nasal vaccine conducted by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrated positive results when tested on hamsters.
“To prevent transmission, you need to keep the amount of virus in the upper airways low,” explained Jacco Boon, PhD, who was the study’s lead author. The nose’s own capacity for building immunity goes a long way towards explaining why.

More Like This

heart illustration
Why Does Heart Disease Lead to Bad Sleep? Scientists Think They Know.
A scientist with gloves on reviewing brain scans
Can One Protein Make a Difference in Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease?
Mosquito
California May Use Genetically Engineered Mosquitos to Halt the Spread of Disease
lumberjack beard
No, Your Beard Is Not Actually Spreading Disease

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rembrandt's "The Night Watch"
Scientists Just Solved a Longstanding "Night Watch" Mystery
Levi's jeans stack
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electric version of the iconic Sprinter van, which has been a favorite for camper conversions
A #VanLife Icon Goes Electric. Is It Ready to Be a Camper?
Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul
The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
Some of the best whiskeys of August 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

A nose

What Can Your Nose Do to Protect Against Illness? Plenty.

British explorer Aldo Kane, who stars in the new National Geographic show "OceanXplorers"

The High-Stakes Adventures of Aldo Kane, Nat Geo Explorer

AllTrails just launched a major interface update

AllTrails+ Will Elevate Your Hiking Experience. It’s Currently on Sale.

An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.

What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago