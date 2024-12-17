Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Watches

This Watch Melds a Chinese Dial and Scottish Design in a Colorful Package

The Hong Kong Dial II sees The Armoury teaming up with the good folks at Paulin Watches

By Oren Hartov
December 17, 2024 2:29 pm
The Armoury by Paulin Watches' Hong Kong Dial II in burgundy, blue, white silver and green
The Hong Kong Dial II in burgundy, blue, white silver and green
The Armoury/Paulin Watches

In the 1940s, Rolex advertised what it called an “Error Proof Dial” with Roman numerals on its upper half, Arabic numerals on its lower half, dash indices at three, six and nine o’clock, and a triangle at 12 o’clock. Meant to increase legibility, this dial type was used on several Panerai references designed for the Italian military, as well as numerous Rolex “Bubbleback” models, after which it largely disappeared. Today, it’s known as the “California” dial because back in the 1980s, Kirk Rich Dial Company, based in Los Angeles, began restoring vintage Error Proof-dial watches using its massive inventory of thousands of original dies; the catchy name stuck.

The California dial is coming back around these days, but not always in the way you might expect. Some companies are riffing on its unique looks using numerical systems other than Arabic, making for cool, left-of-center takes on a popular motif that don’t cost thousands of dollars at auction. (Vintage watch expert Eric Wind once conveyed that perhaps only one in every 15 to 20 Error Proof-style Bubbleback watches features an original dial, hence the sky-high prices for good examples.) One of the coolest such watches is the new Hong Kong Dial II, the result of a mashup between Hong Kong-founded menswear brand The Armoury and Glasgow-based Paulin Watches, sister company to enamel-dialed watch brand anOrdain

The Best Ceramic Watches
The Best Ceramic Watches
 Spanning a wide array of designs and prices, these timepieces ditch steel for a material with compelling properties and eye-catching looks

Rather than using a standard “California” dial, the two brands honored The Armoury’s Hong Kong roots by turning the Arabic numerals on the dial’s lower half into Chinese characters. Like the original Hong Kong dial, it’s available in several bright and cheery colorways and uses Paulin’s nifty Modul A tonneau-shaped 35mm case. More than just a ‘70s-inspired profile, it boasts modular construction that allows Paulin to fit it with different types of movements, from quartz to hand-wound to automatic. (It’s constructed with a black steel body that houses the movement of choice, upon which is fitted a brushed steel outer case that’s attached via screws on either side. Pretty cool!) Inside this version is the Swiss-made ETA 955.112 quartz movement, which the brands chose for its no-fuss operation and because it keeps the watch highly comfortable at just 8.2mm thick. A Hesalite box-shaped crystal, meanwhile, helps add some vintage inspiration, while turning the watch over reveals an exhibition caseback — a nifty touch, it celebrates the quartz movement’s construction in all its colorful glory.

But you don’t want to hear about a quartz movement. What’s important here is the brass “California” dial: offered in viridian green, dusty blue, radiant burgundy and white silver, each features an outer chapter ring with printed, box-shaped indices, a contrasting ring containing the Roman and Chinese numerals, and an inner section that matches the chapter ring’s color. Both Paulin’s playful, modernist typography, as well as The Armoury’s classic serif wordmark, are present above and below the handset, which is blocky with a skeletonized minute hand tip and a contrasting seconds hand. Pops of color in the dash and triangular indices help give each colorway a distinct sense of chromaticism and legibility. 

Paired to a dark grey suede strap with tone-on-tone stitching, the 35mm Hong Kong Dial II is well sized, comfortable, colorful, playful and highly considered. The type of thing that’ll get you a knowing wink from fellow collectors, it’s subtle enough to read “formal” when dressed up but vibrant enough to attract the attention of curious passers-by. And for true watch nerds who love the idea of a “California” dial but don’t want to fork over big money for a tiny Bubbleback, it provides a welcome (and affordable) entry into that space. Take our word for it: when two companies this dedicated to making well-crafted, beautiful objects team up, you should pay attention!

Hong Kong Dial II
Hong Kong Dial II

Diameter: 35mm

Movement: ETA 955.112 quartz

Water Resistance: 50m

PAULIN : $750

More Like This

A Man & His Watch; Tissot PRX 35mm Quartz Blue Dial; Billet Spring Bar Tool; Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box
The 13 Best Gifts for Watch Lovers
Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
The Wild One Skeleton 42mm Gold from Norqain. The Swiss brand also offers one-off versions of the Wild One watch.
This Beloved Swiss Brand Makes a Fully Customizable Watch
Omega New Seamaster Diver 300M
Omega Just Released a Stainless Steel Variant of James Bond’s Seamaster

Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

Most Popular

Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
20 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
The best unique gifts for women.
15 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress
A crowded lap pool at a gym. Here's why our editor is never joining a gym again.
I Joined a Gym This Year. I’ll Never Make That Mistake Again.
From Stanley to Levi's this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Levi’s, Sailor Jackets and CBD Drinks
HDMI cable
Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Recommended

Suggested for you

Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
20 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
The best unique gifts for women.
15 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress
A crowded lap pool at a gym. Here's why our editor is never joining a gym again.
I Joined a Gym This Year. I’ll Never Make That Mistake Again.
From Stanley to Levi's this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Levi’s, Sailor Jackets and CBD Drinks
HDMI cable
Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

The Armoury by Paulin Watches' Hong Kong Dial II in burgundy, blue, white silver and green

This Watch Melds a Chinese Dial and Scottish Design in a Colorful Package

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches

The best watches of November

The Best Watches of the Past Month

A Man & His Watch; Tissot PRX 35mm Quartz Blue Dial; Billet Spring Bar Tool; Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box

The 13 Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches