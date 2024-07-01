Would You Move to Tuscany For $32,000?

The Tuscan countryside includes some of the most glorious scenery in Europe — and helped to make the region the subject of countless tours, cookbooks and photographs over the years. And if you’ve ever thought about what it might be like to live in this part of the world, the Italian government may have just made the prospect of that a little bit easier. This is not to say that you should expect a literal blank check from Italy — but if you meet certain conditions, you could get up to $32,000 towards the purchase of a Tuscan home.



In a new article at Business Insider, Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert has more details on the Italian government’s plan to get more people to live in Tuscany. All told, there are around €3 million in funds earmarked for grants to people who buy a home in a city or town with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.



Successful grant recipients will receive an amount between €10,000 and €30,000 (the equivalent of $10,700 to $32,000), but there are a few caveats — including the fact that you’ll need to make the Tuscan home your main residence. (If you’re looking for a shortcut to getting an Italian summer home, this is probably not it.) The government’s website also points out that the amount received in grants “may not in any case exceed 50% of the total expenses incurred for the costs associated with the purchase of the property and related appurtenances.”



The program, Business Insider reports, is open to Italian and EU citizens as well as non-citizens with at least 10 years of residency in Italy. Applications for the program will be accepted through July 27.

The cities covered by these grants cover a lot of ground within the region, including the island municipality of Capraia Isola; Montescudaio, which is considered one of the country’s most beautiful towns and Castel del Piano, in which residents of the city’s different neighborhoods take part in an annual athletic competition. Could one of these be the next place you call home? You have just under a month to get your application in.