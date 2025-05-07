For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

Why This Latest Air Traffic Controller Kerfuffle Should Scare You

The outage at Newark wasn't exactly a fluke

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
May 7, 2025 1:01 pm EDT
An aircraft taxing at Newark International Airport at dawn
An aircraft taxing at Newark International Airport
Getty Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the chaos that’s been unfolding at Newark International Airport during the past week. It all kicked off with a brief system outage — just 30 to 90 seconds — but in that short window, air traffic controllers lost contact with all inbound flights. That’s a nightmare scenario for any airport, let alone the second-busiest one in the New York metropolitan area. Since then, several controllers have been put on trauma leave, delays and cancellations have piled up, and now we’re hearing this: a clear warning to stay far away from Newark.

“It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public. Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs,” one Newark-based air traffic controller told MSNBC. That’s a strong statement coming from someone whose job is to manage the very airspace they’re advising travelers to steer clear of. And it’s not happening in a vacuum; this follows a string of troubling incidents earlier this year that have already chipped away at public confidence in air travel.

As expected, the aftermath has brought on a lot of finger-pointing — one administration blaming another, and so on. But the reality is that the writing has been on the wall for years. According to a Bloomberg News report, when radio or radar frequencies go down, there are “no fail-safes,” leaving air traffic controllers with no choice but to simply “wait for the system to come back online.” As NJ.com reported, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg repeatedly warned Congress about outdated airport infrastructure during his tenure. Meanwhile, the United States has long struggled with a shortage of air traffic controllers, a crisis that predates even the pandemic.

For the uninitiated, air traffic controllers are tasked with an extraordinary level of responsibility: monitoring and directing aircraft both in the air and on the ground, managing all airport traffic, issuing takeoff and landing clearances and coordinating with other control centers. Their role is critical to the safety and efficiency of the entire aviation system, but the demanding work environment is largely to blame for the shortage. Controllers often face mandatory overtime, including six-day workweeks, leading to fatigue and increased risk of errors.

The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

Sign Up

In recent days, current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has criticized the Biden administration for the shortage. However, the previous administration did secure funding to hire 2,000 new air traffic controllers in 2025 and exceeded its goal of hiring more than 1,800 last year. For its part, the Trump administration responded to the deadly D.C. crash in January by firing FAA air traffic control personnel. The irony is hard to ignore: According to PBS, preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by a single controller managing both commercial airline and helicopter traffic at a congested airport — essentially, a direct consequence of staffing shortages. (Notably, just before that incident, President Trump had also dismissed all members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, a body established by Congress in 1988 to help oversee aviation safety.)

Given this context, it’s no surprise that Newark air traffic controllers sought trauma leave following the April 28 incident. But the government’s repeated failure to create a safe and supportive working environment for controllers doesn’t just endanger them — it endangers all of us.

This past week, the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) announced a new, limited-time incentive package aimed at recruiting and retaining air traffic controllers. The package includes the following incentives:

  • A 20% lump-sum bonus of an eligible controller’s base salary for each year they continue working past retirement eligibility, up to the mandatory retirement age of 56.
  • A $5,000 bonus for academy graduates who successfully complete initial qualification training.
  • A $5,000 bonus for new hires who pass their initial qualification training.
  • A $10,000 bonus for academy graduates assigned to one of 13 hard-to-staff air traffic control facilities.

These incentives supplement a median annual wage of $144,580 for air traffic controllers, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in May 2024. And yet, given the high-pressure nature of the job, it’s difficult to predict whether it will be enough. As one Reddit user bluntly put it in response to the announcement: “$10K is nothing these days to work the most stressful job in America. Make it a $50K bonus or [get the fuck out of here].”

The message is clear. Controllers aren’t showing up to work and warning the public to avoid airports altogether. The system is strained, and the stakes are dangerously high.

More Like This

Kansai International Airport
An Airport That Hasn’t Lost a Piece of Luggage in 30 Years? KIX Says It’s True.
A departure and arrivals board at an airport showing a bunch of canceled flights
Airlines Must Refund Cash, Not Vouchers Thanks to New Federal Rules
Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which broke the sound barrier for the first time on Tuesday January 28, 2025
Is This the Beginning of the Second Supersonic Age?
AEGEAN Airbus A321neo
The Next Big Thing in International Air Travel: Smaller Planes

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, TSA checkpoint security screening, Real ID sign
So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?
These are the best celebrity looks from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.
Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Looks
Shinola The Duck 40mm; Furlan Marri Red Hunter Anniversary Piece;
The Best Watches of April
Footwear styles
The Shoe Styles That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

An aircraft taxing at Newark International Airport at dawn

Why This Latest Air Traffic Controller Kerfuffle Should Scare You

The minibar at San Diego's Lafayette Hotel

We’re in the Golden Age of the Hotel Minibar

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, TSA checkpoint security screening, Real ID sign

So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?

American Airlines Flagship Suite

American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty