Flying boat
One of BOAC's nine new Plymouth class Sandringham flying boats in flight which come into service on the Poole-Bahrain-Karachi route.
PA Images via Getty Images
Leisure > Travel

Remembering the Flying Boats That Once Ruled the Skies

Startups are also exploring the concept

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 29, 2023 6:20 pm
Years ago I made a wrong turn when catching a flight out of LaGuardia Airport and ended up at the historic Marine Air Terminal. As the National Parks Service notes in a description of the facility, it’s “the only active airport terminal dating from the first generation of passenger travel in the United States — the ‘Golden Age of the Flying Boat.’”

These vehicles are a lot larger than the seaplanes you might see in rural areas and around waterfronts today — imagine something the size of a passenger plane, but which took off and landed on the water. It was a very different time for air travel — one where runways were not yet widespread.

And, as Sean Cudahy recounts in an article for The Points Guy, a new documentary is revisiting that point in aviation history. The title of the film is Flying Boat, and — if the trailer is any indication — it looks to both provide a primer in the history flying boats and explores the efforts underway to restore and preserve existing airplanes of this type.

In an interview with the magazine Colorado Arts and Sciences, documentary director Dirk Braun described being taken with flying boats from the first time he saw one in college — specifically, a Grumman Albatross. “I deemed the [A]lbatross the greatest adventure machine and was fascinated by its capability and design, and all of that transferred to my making this film,” he told the magazine. “As a person interested in film, I pictured flying the [A]lbatross to iconic and exotic places and could envision that being something very spectacular.”

Writing at The Points Guy, Cudahy points out that amphibious aircraft are still being developed today — though not quite in the same configurations as the flying boats of yesteryear. Earlier this month, CNBC reported on the work being done by Regent, an electric seaglider startup that has a number of airlines and water taxi services interested in its vehicles. Regent is also working on the Monarch, a vessel that holds 100 passengers — something that might bring the age of flying boats full circle.

Alia
Could the Cargo Planes of the Future be Battery-Powered?
United will soon use Braille to indicate aisle and seat numbers
All the Ways Planes Will Become More Accessible…in the Next 12 Years
Empty airline seats
Flying Mostly Empty Planes Offers a Challenge to Airline Pilots
Why More Fights Are Happening on Planes
Why More Fights Are Happening on Planes

Culture
Leisure > Travel

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Flying boat

Remembering the Flying Boats That Once Ruled the Skies

Adam Johnson

Former NHL Player Dies In Shocking On-Ice Accident

Death Valley

Death Valley Now Has a Temporary Lake of Its Own

"SNL" Meal Kit sketch

This Week's "SNL" Took Meal Prep Kits to a Terrifying Place

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Mom’s Spaghetti, Speakers and Stone Island

The hotel from The Shining, one of the best horror movie locations you can visit

Iconic Horror Movie Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

iPod Classic

Urban Outfitters Got Into the Vintage iPod Business