Leisure > Travel

The FAA Has Issued a Travel Warning Ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse

Delays along the path of totality are likely

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
March 27, 2024 4:57 pm
The 2017 total solar eclipse
The 2017 total solar eclipse
Getty Images

In the event that you’ve been living under a rock these past few weeks, we’re fast approaching the next total solar eclipse, colloquially known as the “Great North American Eclipse.” Set to travel “a narrow path of totality from across 13 U.S. states” on April 8, this eclipse really has the people going. Case in point: when Delta announced it would be operating a path of totality flight, it sold out in less than 24 hours — and for good reason. Totality, the stage of a solar eclipse in which the moon completely blocks the sun, happens once every year or two and is typically only visible from Earth’s poles or the middle of the ocean. 

That said, it might not make for an altogether smooth day of travel for those with plans to do so. In fact, the FAA has released a travel advisory stating as much. “The purpose of this notice is to inform airmen of the possible impacts to air traffic and airports along the eclipse path during the period April 7, 2024, 1000 UTC through April 10, 2024, 0400 UTC,” it reads.

Delta to Offer a “Path of Totality” Eclipse Flight
Delta to Offer a “Path of Totality” Eclipse Flight
 A next-level way to experience the upcoming solar event

The long and short of it is that there may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse, which may cause delays — particularly during peak times — though fortunately, no better or worse than the delays we’ve come to associate with other high-travel days.

Aircraft, the notice says, should be prepared for “potential airborne holding” — a tactic designed to delay an inbound aircraft — “reroutes and/or Expect Departure Clearance Times (EDCTs) that may be issued for all domestic Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) arrivals and departures.” Further, practice approaches, touch-and-goes, flight following services and pilot training operations at airports might also be “extremely limited” and “possibly prohibited” during the aforementioned time period.

The advisory applies to airports within 50 nautical miles of either side of the path of the eclipse in the United States, so only travelers coming from or going to Texas, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and eastern Canada stand to be impacted.

What the notice doesn’t warn against, however, is looking straight at the eclipse (even if the sun is totally covered by the moon) from the plane. For the uninitiated, in the absence of proper eye protection like eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, you run the risk of burning your retinas by looking at it. So be prepared for a little more congestion than an average Monday, subsequent delays and definitely do not stare directly at the eclipse.

More Like This

A computer generated 3D illustration of the historic passenger ship, the Titanic. Do we really need a Titanic II?
Billionaire Proposes a Titanic Replica…Again
WindRunner — what would be the largest airplane ever to fly — as envisioned by Radia
The Biggest Aircraft in History Is in Development
An airplane flying with a contrail being produced behind it
Aviation Has a Contrail Problem. Can the Solution Be This Simple?
The Everest Base Camp trek on the south side is one of the most popular trekking routes in the Himalayas
Mount Everest Climbers Will Now Need Tracking Chips

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Most Popular

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

The 2017 total solar eclipse

The FAA Has Issued a Travel Warning Ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse

A computer generated 3D illustration of the historic passenger ship, the Titanic. Do we really need a Titanic II?

Billionaire Proposes a Titanic Replica…Again

Meet the Carry-On Closet

Review: The Internet-Famous Solgaard Carry-On Closet

Spoiler alert: they aren't going away any time soon.

Why Do We Even Need Physical, Stamped Passports?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A man taking a VO2 max test on a treadmill. Here's why you should take one even if you're not an elite athlete.

What It’s Like to Take a VO2 Max Test (and Why You Should)

Spoiler alert: they aren't going away any time soon.

Why Do We Even Need Physical, Stamped Passports?

Super-agent Hughes Norton was a force in the golf world

Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All

clothes hanging and clothes folded in center, wooden floors, window facing street

The Ultimate Guide to Shopping in NYC’s SoHo Neighborhood