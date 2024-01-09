Chicago > Travel

The 8 Best Hotels in Downtown Chicago

The comfortable rooms are a given. The 3D dining experiences and Martini carts are what separate them from the rest.

By Danielle Braff @daniellebraff
January 9, 2024 6:42 am
Rooftop seating area with fireplace overlooking Chicago's city skyline at the Peninsula hotel downtown
The Z Bar at The Peninsula is just one of the many reasons to book that superlative hotel.
© www.neiljohnburger.com

You’re looking for a unicorn: a stunning hotel that’s in walking distance to the best of Chicago that also has amenities with bragging rights, beds that feel like clouds and views that would make all your social media followers jealous.

Thankfully, you’re reading the right article. From the Peninsula Hotel, which offers floor-to-ceiling views of the Windy City from the pool, to the Langham, which allegedly hosted Taylor Swift, these are the hotels to know in downtown Chicago.

The Langham

We’re going to start here for one reason: Taylor Swift. She was allegedly spotted at The Langham when she was on tour in Chicago, and we’re not surprised at all, the hotel being one of the most elegant in the city (the suites each feature a grand piano). When you stay, request a view of the river and make sure you book an afternoon tea. They do the latter better than any other spot in Chicago (trust us, we’ve tried them all). Can’t afford the afternoon tea after shelling out for your room? Book the Executive Club, and you’ll be able to sample many of the tea sandwiches and scones gratis in the lounge, or partake in a cocktail if you prefer that over Earl Grey.

330 N Wabash Ave.

The Peninsula

Pack your swimsuit for your stay. The Peninsula has one of the swankiest indoor pools in the world, with 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. The pool chairs are plush, the teas are high-end and they often put out dried fruit that makes you feel like a princess. Oh, and the hotel rooms are just as thoughtfully put together as the pool. The luxury experience begins as soon as you step inside the lobby.

108 E Superior St.

Swissotel Chicago

While many of Chicago’s downtown hotels are in the Gold Coast, this one is tucked away in the Loop, making it ideal for anyone who’s here on business or wants to be closer to attractions like the Millennium Park ice rink, the Bean, the Art Institute or the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. This is a light-filled, modern hotel with Peloton bikes in the gym. Our favorite time to visit is around the holidays when they really go to town with the decorations, but we’ve also been known to take a staycation at other times of the year, as it’s a superb hotel in a fantastic location.

323 E Wacker Dr.

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Fancy a Martini delivered to your room? Or maybe you could use an ice cream sundae cart at your door? At the Four Seasons, they seem to sense what you want, and they deliver. When you stay at any of the brand’s properties, you expect a certain level of luxury, but here there are a few unique touches. A spa open for late-night treatments? A seventh-floor restaurant, Adorn, led by acclaimed chef Richie Farina? The Four Seasons is your oyster.

120 E Delaware Pl.

Where to Eat in Downtown Chicago Right Now
Where to Eat in Downtown Chicago Right Now
 If you’re not hungry yet, you will be soon

Virgin Hotels Chicago

It’s all about the entire experience here: From the rooms (which are pet-friendly yet impeccably clean), to the coffee shop (which has some of the best espresso in town), to the restaurant, Miss Ricky’s (which is crave-worthy). And if you’re celebrating a special occasion during your stay? Don’t be shocked if they send a bottle of bubbly or a cake to help you commemorate the day.

203 N Wabash Ave.

Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

Steps away from Millennium Park (seriously, just one block), the location is ideal. What’s also ideal: The spa is magnificent, the restaurant is something out of this world (it’s a 3D experience, called Le Petit Chef, which is super fun and delicious), and they regularly transform the lobby into an entertaining dining space that feels like a party open to all.

200 N Columbus Dr.

Hyatt Regency Chicago

They just renovated the rooms here, making this hotel more fabulous than ever. Since the Hyatt is massive, it’s often used for conventions and business purposes, but we’ve also stayed here for fun — and it’s great because it’s walking distance to everything downtown, it’s affordable and the bar is one of the best.

151 E Wacker Dr.

21c Museum Hotel Chicago

It’s a museum. It’s a hotel. It’s both! You’ll find art absolutely everywhere at 21c, and guests are encouraged to explore. This boutique option as it is comfortable as it is beautiful; if you need a reason to leave their plush beds, there’s a free 60-minute tour of the artwork for those in the know.

55 E Ontario St.

More Like This

Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese
Chicago Comfort Food Picks from Michelin-Starred Chef Jenner Tomaska
Blue Water's Edge, a vacation rental house on Lake Michigan
12 Exceptional Vacation Rentals for a Lake Michigan Getaway
Exterior of The Blackstone
Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel Mixes Quirky History With a Luxe, Modern Vibe
Road-Tripping From Chicago to Nashville: The 5 Best Stops Along the Way
Road-Tripping From Chicago to Nashville: The 5 Best Stops Along the Way

Chicago
Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel
Chicago > Travel
Danielle Braff lives in Chicago with her husband, two daughters, two cats and a dog. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and more. When she's not...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

View of city and trails during sunset from Runyon Canyon Park
5 Los Angeles Hiking Trails That Won’t Disappoint
Bedroom in Thompson Dallas with brown leather bedframe, white bedding, floor-to-ceiling window view of city and high quality room accents
The 10 Finest Luxury Hotels in Dallas
Derrick Henry of the Titans runs off the field.
NFL Top Storylines of the Final Week of the NFL’s Regular Season Include Mike McCarthy, Jameis Winston, Derrick Henry
Band performing on stage in front of an audience
These Are the 10 Best Jazz Clubs in DC Right Now
Angie Pontani goes through her routine at the Sixth Annual New York Burlesque Festival on September 18, 2008 at Corio Supper Club in New York
Always on the Grind: A Guide to Burlesque in New York City
Exterior of The Cheese Board Collective
8 Destination Lunch Spots in Berkeley

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Chicago, Right This Way

Rooftop seating area with fireplace overlooking Chicago's city skyline at the Peninsula hotel downtown

The 8 Best Hotels in Downtown Chicago

Sauteed Stand-Up chicago

13 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend 

Aerial view of a bar in Time Out Chicago Market

Where to Eat in Downtown Chicago Right Now

Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese

Chicago Comfort Food Picks from Michelin-Starred Chef Jenner Tomaska

Explore More Chicago

Keep Reading

Buckle up for winter pride

Aspen Gay Ski Week Is the Ultimate Winter Pride

A man reading a book in a park.

How to Read More Books Than Ever This Year

A glass of sparkling water standing on a sunlit wooden table casting shadows and lens flare

The Difference Between Club Soda, Seltzer and Tonic Water

Michael Imperioli behind the bar at The Scarlet Lounge.

Inside Michael Imperioli’s New NYC Cocktail Bar