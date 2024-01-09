The 8 Best Hotels in Downtown Chicago

You’re looking for a unicorn: a stunning hotel that’s in walking distance to the best of Chicago that also has amenities with bragging rights, beds that feel like clouds and views that would make all your social media followers jealous.

Thankfully, you’re reading the right article. From the Peninsula Hotel, which offers floor-to-ceiling views of the Windy City from the pool, to the Langham, which allegedly hosted Taylor Swift, these are the hotels to know in downtown Chicago.

We’re going to start here for one reason: Taylor Swift. She was allegedly spotted at The Langham when she was on tour in Chicago, and we’re not surprised at all, the hotel being one of the most elegant in the city (the suites each feature a grand piano). When you stay, request a view of the river and make sure you book an afternoon tea. They do the latter better than any other spot in Chicago (trust us, we’ve tried them all). Can’t afford the afternoon tea after shelling out for your room? Book the Executive Club, and you’ll be able to sample many of the tea sandwiches and scones gratis in the lounge, or partake in a cocktail if you prefer that over Earl Grey.

330 N Wabash Ave.

Pack your swimsuit for your stay. The Peninsula has one of the swankiest indoor pools in the world, with 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. The pool chairs are plush, the teas are high-end and they often put out dried fruit that makes you feel like a princess. Oh, and the hotel rooms are just as thoughtfully put together as the pool. The luxury experience begins as soon as you step inside the lobby.

108 E Superior St.

While many of Chicago’s downtown hotels are in the Gold Coast, this one is tucked away in the Loop, making it ideal for anyone who’s here on business or wants to be closer to attractions like the Millennium Park ice rink, the Bean, the Art Institute or the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. This is a light-filled, modern hotel with Peloton bikes in the gym. Our favorite time to visit is around the holidays when they really go to town with the decorations, but we’ve also been known to take a staycation at other times of the year, as it’s a superb hotel in a fantastic location.

323 E Wacker Dr.

Fancy a Martini delivered to your room? Or maybe you could use an ice cream sundae cart at your door? At the Four Seasons, they seem to sense what you want, and they deliver. When you stay at any of the brand’s properties, you expect a certain level of luxury, but here there are a few unique touches. A spa open for late-night treatments? A seventh-floor restaurant, Adorn, led by acclaimed chef Richie Farina? The Four Seasons is your oyster.

120 E Delaware Pl.

It’s all about the entire experience here: From the rooms (which are pet-friendly yet impeccably clean), to the coffee shop (which has some of the best espresso in town), to the restaurant, Miss Ricky’s (which is crave-worthy). And if you’re celebrating a special occasion during your stay? Don’t be shocked if they send a bottle of bubbly or a cake to help you commemorate the day.

203 N Wabash Ave.

Steps away from Millennium Park (seriously, just one block), the location is ideal. What’s also ideal: The spa is magnificent, the restaurant is something out of this world (it’s a 3D experience, called Le Petit Chef, which is super fun and delicious), and they regularly transform the lobby into an entertaining dining space that feels like a party open to all.

200 N Columbus Dr.

They just renovated the rooms here, making this hotel more fabulous than ever. Since the Hyatt is massive, it’s often used for conventions and business purposes, but we’ve also stayed here for fun — and it’s great because it’s walking distance to everything downtown, it’s affordable and the bar is one of the best.

151 E Wacker Dr.

It’s a museum. It’s a hotel. It’s both! You’ll find art absolutely everywhere at 21c, and guests are encouraged to explore. This boutique option as it is comfortable as it is beautiful; if you need a reason to leave their plush beds, there’s a free 60-minute tour of the artwork for those in the know.

55 E Ontario St.