A Succession of “Succession” Props Is Heading to Auction

Succession‘s fourth and final season ran its course this year, prompting no small amount of think–pieces on what the series (and its popularity) had to say about the world around us and its viewership itself. The show may be gone, but new work from the people behind it — including the forthcoming limited series The Regime — seems poised to continue the show’s blend of bleak comedy and social commentary.



But if you’re really missing Succession as 2023 draws to a close, a recently-announced auction might be just the thing you need to hearken back to the show’s heyday. As befits a show about a family in the media spotlight, there were no small amount of faux magazine covers and the like created for use on the series — and those, along with countless other props, will be auctioned off in early January.

Heritage Auctions is set to sell a host of Succession props and ephemera on January 13. Among the items up for sale? Kendall Roy’s Zippo, a terrifying scorpion paperweight, Cousin Greg’s Shinola watch and a Doderick costume. Bidding for the last of those is currently at a relatively low $410 for something that’s the very definition of a conversation piece.



There’s also some non-mascot clothing included in the auction, such as the ensemble worn by Lukas Mattson for an election night party in Season 4.

IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson has a good rundown of what’s available. And hey, if you’re looking for a slightly belated gift for the Succession fan in your life, you might just find it here – whether it’s a certain Walmart outfit or a bag described on the show as “ludicrously capacious.”