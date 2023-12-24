Culture > TV

A Succession of “Succession” Props Is Heading to Auction

Plus scripts, official announcements and more

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 24, 2023 12:42 pm
"Succession" cast
Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jesse Armstrong attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Succession‘s fourth and final season ran its course this year, prompting no small amount of thinkpieces on what the series (and its popularity) had to say about the world around us and its viewership itself. The show may be gone, but new work from the people behind it — including the forthcoming limited series The Regime — seems poised to continue the show’s blend of bleak comedy and social commentary.

But if you’re really missing Succession as 2023 draws to a close, a recently-announced auction might be just the thing you need to hearken back to the show’s heyday. As befits a show about a family in the media spotlight, there were no small amount of faux magazine covers and the like created for use on the series — and those, along with countless other props, will be auctioned off in early January.

Heritage Auctions is set to sell a host of Succession props and ephemera on January 13. Among the items up for sale? Kendall Roy’s Zippo, a terrifying scorpion paperweight, Cousin Greg’s Shinola watch and a Doderick costume. Bidding for the last of those is currently at a relatively low $410 for something that’s the very definition of a conversation piece.

There’s also some non-mascot clothing included in the auction, such as the ensemble worn by Lukas Mattson for an election night party in Season 4.

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
 A happy ending was never in the cards for any of the Roys

IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson has a good rundown of what’s available. And hey, if you’re looking for a slightly belated gift for the Succession fan in your life, you might just find it here – whether it’s a certain Walmart outfit or a bag described on the show as “ludicrously capacious.”

More Like This

A photo from the production of “Succession” in White Plains, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Succession: One Moment Explains All The Love For This TV Show
Brian Cox attends the HBO Max premiere of "Succession" at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Brian Cox Doesn’t Deserve a Lead Actor Emmy for the Final Season of “Succession”
David Rasche as Karl on "Succession"
“Succession” Actor David Rasche on the Show’s Finale and Life After Karl
Succession characters drinking wine
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Francisco Alvarez
Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season
Shiraz grapes
Inside One Winemaker's Ambitious International Project
Microsoft logo
What Does Microsoft Have Planned for a Midwestern Pumpkin Farm?
Pill
The Latest Scientific Way to Control Appetites Involves a Vibrating Pill
Clock drawings
Drawing a Clock Is a Useful Cognitive Tool — But It Has Its Limits
An old painting of a Christmas feast: "The King Drinks" by Jacob Jordaens. You can indulge like this while still keeping your core in shape this holiday season.
How to Keep Your Core in Fighting Shape During the Holidays

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

"Succession" cast

A Succession of "Succession" Props Is Heading to Auction

Best TV Shows of 2023

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2023

Andre Braugher with an Emmy Award

An All-Time Great Television Show Might Finally Come to Streaming Services

"SNL" Pongo sketch

Still Need Gift Ideas? "SNL" Has a Terrifying Suggestion.

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

A collage of the best new hotels that opened in 2023. Our travel correspondent discusses 56 of them.

The 56 Best New Hotels of 2023

Best Albums 2023

Our Favorite Albums of 2023

a collage of dopp kits on a tile background

It’s Time to Give the Dopp Kit Its Due

A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado

People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey