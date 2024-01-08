Culture > TV

Here’s How HBO Is Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of “The Sopranos”

The groundbreaking series premiered on cable on January 10, 1999

James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano, smokes a cigar.
James Gandolfini debuted as Tony Soprano 25 years ago.
Anthony Neste/Getty

A quarter of a century ago, the green-lighting of prestige television shows like The Wire, Mad Men and Breaking Bad was made possible when HBO premiered The Sopranos on January 10, 1999.

Focusing on all of the aspects of up-and-coming organized crime boss Tony Soprano’s daily life in New Jersey, the groundbreaking series was a hit with audiences and ran for six seasons with the final episode, which is still a hot topic, airing on June 10, 2007.

To commemorate The Sopranos turning 25, HBO/Max has put out never-before-seen deleted footage and expanded access to behind-the-scenes content with the new in-app Sopranos 25th Anniversary collection, which features 15 deleted scenes, three of which have never been released. Along with some expanded apparel offerings, the 25th birthday celebration includes the launch of a new Sopranos TikTok account that allows fans to relive each episode of the iconic series in 25 seconds.

Also…Gabagool!

Max will be reuniting the cast of the show for a private, invitation-only family dinner and also giving fans a chance to chow down like kingpins via an official Satriale’s (Tony’s favorite pork store) pop-up in New York and Los Angeles that will launch for one day only on January 10. Via Postmates, Sopranos supporters can order a series-inspired Italian sandwich from Ggiata in LA and Regina’s in NYC. Also on the 10th, Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting “Family Reunion” fan screenings in NYC and LA showcasing the show’s pilot episode.

For those who aren’t available on the 10th, Wednesday, Little Italy eatery Da Nico will begin offering a special menu featuring Sopranos-inspired dishes on January 11. Serving up dishes like Carmela’s Baked Ziti and Satriale’s Special Caprese, the restaurant will have food from New Jersey’s first fictional family on the menu through February 4.

The Sopranos left an indelible imprint on the global entertainment culture and was instrumental in defining HBO as the destination for groundbreaking, award-winning programming,” said HBO/Max executive VP Zach Enterlin. “The many ways we will honor this 25-year milestone will allow fans to celebrate the Soprano legacy and pay tribute to the characters that have had such an enduring impact.”

Capisce?

