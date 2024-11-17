Chicago Has Found a Jeremy Allen White Look-Alike

Unlike Timothée Chalamet, Jeremy Allen White did not show up at his own look-alike contest. At least not as far as we know. Last month, New York City hosted a competition to see who most resembled the Dune and Call Me By Your Name star. (It was also memorably parodied on SNL.) Chalamet was in attendance, though he did not enter — one assumes he’d have had an unfair advantage. And now, Chicago has offered its own alternative, putting the star of The Bear in the spotlight.



As the Associated Press reported, a therapist Ben Shabad was named the winner of the competition. Based on the accompanying photograph, Shabad does indeed bear a strong resemblance to Allen, though perhaps a version of Allen that splits the difference between his roles in The Bear and The Iron Claw. All of which is to say, the man has biceps, that’s for sure.



Upon winning, Shabad declared it “the coolest thing I’ve done all week,” according to the AP. There was no sign of Allen at the event, though given that he’s currently filming a Bruce Springsteen biopic, that’s not all that surprising.



What did Shabad receive for his achievement in Jeremy Allen White doppelganger studies? A pack of cigarettes and $50.00. Given that the Chalamet look-alike contest only awarded its winner $50.00, the advantage here might have to go to the Windy City.

Apparently we’re living through a moment of celebrity doubles and look-alikes. This week, Vulture’s Michael Savio took a deeper dive into the phenomenon, noting that competitions in search of Dev Patel and Paul Mescal look-alikes have also been held in recent months. And for readers wondering why NYC isn’t holding an Allen look-alike competition of its own, given his Brooklyn roots, apparently there’s one taking place this weekend — albeit without as lucrative a prize as its Chicago counterpart.