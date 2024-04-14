Culture > TV

Caitlin Clark Made a Surprise Appearance on This Week’s “SNL”

It was a big week for guest appearances

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 14, 2024 2:56 am
Caitlin Clark on "SNL"
Caitlin Clark paid a visit to this week's "SNL."
NBCUniversal

There’s no guarantee that a given week’s host will be the only celebrity to put in an appearance on an episode of SNL. The last few weeks have made that epically clear, with Glen Powell appearing during Sydney Sweeney’s monologue, Matt Damon putting in a few appearances during Kristen Wiig’s episode last week and Emily Blunt making a cameo for Ryan Gosling’s monologue this week. Blunt wasn’t the only surprise guest this week, either — Kate McKinnon reprised her alien abductee character for this week’s cold open.

They weren’t the only big names to show up on this weekend’s episode, however. During Weeekend Update, Michaal Che alluded to Iowa retiring Caitlin Clark’s number in one joke, only for Che and Colin Jost to be joined by Clark herself. The premise of the segment was, essentially, a skewing of the persona Che has established for himself on Weekend Update, which could be described as “ironically sexist.” It was a roast not unlike what Sarah Sherman has been doing to Jost numerous times since her arrival on the show.

As for Clark’s comic chops, she showed solid timing in the bit, with a couple of deftly used pauses for effect. Plenty of athletes have appeared on the show over the years — some memorably, others not so much. Clark’s performance placed her respectably in the “athletes who understand how to do comedy” category.

Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New “SNL”
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New “SNL”
 Kelce followed his Super Bowl win with some comedy

Clark is in New York for Monday’s WNBA Draft, set to take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Could she become the first WNBA player to host SNL in the not-do-distant future? If this appearance was any indication, it doesn’t seem out of the question — and it would probably be one of the better SNL episodes hosted by an athlete.

More Like This

SNL revisited "La Maison Du Bang!"
This Week’s “SNL” Traveled to 1970s France
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
"SNL" home videos sketch
Remember the Talk Shows of the Early 2000s? This Week’s “SNL” Sure Does.
SNL AI sketch
Comedy Visited the Uncanny Valley on This Week’s “SNL”

Culture
Culture > Sports
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.
Which California National Park Is for You?
Superlative stays in Scotland's largest city
These Are Our Top Hotel Picks for a Trip to Glasgow
Cliff Young
Unconventional Workout Clothes Might Be Poised for a Comeback
Agave field
Could Cocktail Culture Part Ways With Agave?
The bell-tower of San Frediano church from the top of Torre Guinigi
A Guide to Lesser-Known Lucca, Italy
James McCartney
The New Lennon-McCartney Song Isn't What You Expected

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More TV, Right This Way

Caitlin Clark on "SNL"

Caitlin Clark Made a Surprise Appearance on This Week's "SNL"

Bill Maher and William Shatner

William Shatner Got Philosophical on This Week’s “Real Time”

Colin Farrell as John Sugar

Apple TV’s Detective Show “Sugar” Has an Affinity for Great Whiskey

SNL revisited "La Maison Du Bang!"

This Week's "SNL" Traveled to 1970s France

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

From hot sauce to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets

Male Friendship Equation

How to overcome the Current "Epidemic of Loneliness"

An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.

Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.

Baked chicken wings and legs in honey mustard sauce. Serving dishes in the restaurant on a black plate

5 Ways to Use Whiskey in the Kitchen