Culture > TV

Killer Mike Visited “Real Time” for a Very Candid Conversation

The musician and Bill Maher talked drugs, Atlanta and politics

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 3, 2024 1:34 am
Bill Maher
Bill Maher on the latest episode of "Real Time."
HBO

As Bill Maher announced to the Real Time studio audience, the Grammy Awards are this weekend — and that made for an episode that was more musical than most. That was especially noticeable during the interview that led off the episode, in which Maher was joined by Mike Render — or, as he’s better known, Killer Mike. 

Render invoked both James Baldwin and Dick Gregory within a minute of sitting down. The mention of Baldwin wasn’t the only time Render got literary; later in the conversation, he recommended Charles Blow’s The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto. He and Maher have a long history, which also prompted Render to bring up the time Maher used a racial slur on the show years earlier.

It got to the point where the host had to push back somewhat. “Can I ask a question?” Maher asked. Render wasn’t quite done, though; he then removed his jacket and thanked the makers of the shirt he was wearing for “making cool fat people clothing.” 

Maher had nothing but praise for Render’s Grammy-nominated album MICHAEL, which he said found the space “between Killer Mike and Mike Render — the Mike I know.” And in the first part of their conversation, Render told his life story, of coming of age in Atlanta, making some mistakes along the way and having a lifelong love of hip-hop. “He was very stubborn about his dream,” Render said. 

That conversation took a very candid turn when both men shared their memories of selling drugs when they were much younger, and the things that each of them did at the time that they now regret. That led to a broader conversation about Atlanta, in which Maher mentioned having visited a strip club with Render and Render’s wife. “It’s a social environment,” Render said.

“I thought it was the naked women, but you’re right,” Maher said. “It’s the social part!”

Render pointedly didn’t endorse any of the major party candidates for president, though he did speak about the importance of looking at politicians’ platforms over their personalities. It was a wide-ranging conversation; it also had unique energy to it throughout.

Bill Maher, Killer Mike and Robert Costa Deconstruct Politics on a New “Real Time”
Bill Maher, Killer Mike and Robert Costa Deconstruct Politics on a New “Real Time”
 Plus: an unsettling prediction of the near future

Other notable moments from the episode:

  • Continuing in the theme of reality outpacing satire, the most effective part of Maher’s opening monologue involved him simply recounting the conspiracy theory about the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift relationship being a psyop. “Abort! They’re on to us!” Maher said.
  • Somewhere out there on social media, of course, someone is watching footage of Maher saying this and posting, “See? He admitted it!”
  • Jessica Tarlov and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu joined Maher for the panel. Not surprisingly, the presidential election and the issues that could decide it were discussed.
  • In perhaps the most dramatic example of a politician flattering Maher’s audience, Sununu suggested that the members of the studio audience would do a better job governing than the current Senate. Maher was unconvinced.
  • Maher on the realities of the executive branch: “Presidents basically are given crappy situations and they deal with it.”
  • New Rules found Maher criticizing an increase in materialism in pop music. This included proposing a new Grammy category: “Best Song Where No One Brags About Buying a Lot of Shit.”
  • Maher went on to argue that this was a lyrical concern that transcended genres; he also sung a bit of Loggins and Messina’s “Danny’s Song” and gave a dramatic reading of part of Kanye West’s “Mercy.”
  • Pop songs were once far more sexist and homophobic than they are now, Maher observed. Which led to him posing the question: could a similar sea change be in the works today?

More Like This

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow and Tom Morello Teamed Up for a Song About AI
Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith Discussed the Lack of Nepo Babies in Sports
Tom Morello
The Nation’s Only Unionized Strip Club Reopened, With Music by Tom Morello
Bill Maher and Dean Phillips
Could Bill Maher’s Endorsement Win Someone an Election?

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Most Popular

Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities
A bottle of the new Old Forester 1924 in front of a still
Old Forester Just Introduced Its Biggest Innovation Since Prohibition
Traffic driving across freeways in Texas
The Mass Delusion of Driving
A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.
Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach
Tom Brady Sr. at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
Tom Brady’s Dad Is Still Throwing Major Shade at Bill Belichick
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities
A bottle of the new Old Forester 1924 in front of a still
Old Forester Just Introduced Its Biggest Innovation Since Prohibition
Traffic driving across freeways in Texas
The Mass Delusion of Driving
A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.
Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach
Tom Brady Sr. at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
Tom Brady’s Dad Is Still Throwing Major Shade at Bill Belichick
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Bill Maher

Killer Mike Visited “Real Time” for a Very Candid Conversation

leon and larry from Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Best Movies, TV and Music for February

"SNL" home videos sketch

Remember the Talk Shows of the Early 2000s? This Week's "SNL" Sure Does.

Donald Glover

Something Strange Is Happening With Viral Marketing in NYC, and Donald Glover Is Involved

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.