Culture > Sports

We Just Moved Closer to the End of College Athlete Exploitation

Dartmouth men's basketball team players are now recognized as employees by the National Labor Relations Board

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 6, 2024 3:05 pm
Dusan Neskovic #3 of the Dartmouth Big Green moves the ball against Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 6, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
Dusan Neskovic of the Dartmouth Big Green moves the ball against Tyrese Proctor of the Duke Blue Devils
Lance King/Getty Images

Yesterday, a regional branch director for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), an agency that enforces U.S. labor laws, declared members of the Dartmouth University men’s basketball team “employees” of the school and said they have the right to unionize. The decision is described in a Yahoo! Sports article as a “consequential” step toward the end of college athletics amateurism.

“If Dartmouth basketball players are employees, then it’s easy to imagine that all other athletes at the collegiate level would also be considered employees,” said Gabe Feldman, a Tulane sports law professor, in the Yahoo! Sports piece. “This could be the first domino that leads to full-fledged employee status for many college athletes, or it could be like the Northwestern case — a false alarm.”

NIL Deals Prompt NCAA to Probe Two College Football Programs
NIL Deals Prompt NCAA to Probe Two College Football Programs
 This could have wider implications

In 2015, a different NLRB regional director said that members of the Northwestern University football team are school employees and could unionize. However, the NLRB’s national panel later rejected the players’ petition. Like the Northwestern case, the Dartmouth decision could be appealed, but the difference between the Northwestern scenario and that of Dartmouth’s is that the latter school competes in the Ivy League against private schools. Nine years ago, the Big Ten conference consisted of all public schools, with one exception: Northwestern. The NLRB only deals in matters regarding private employers, so this time its national panel is more likely to approve the measure.

Something else has changed since that decision from 2015. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruling in NCAA vs. Alston paved the way for college athletes to earn money for use of their name, image and likeness in “NIL deals.” So students are already getting paid for playing sports right now, and it’s not as vast a leap to consider them actual employees of their schools, for which some of them generate hundreds of millions of dollars.

Of course, the NCAA doesn’t like the idea of regarding its athletes as employees. Then, the schools under its umbrella would be forced to compensate them as professionals, not merely as students with incentives like scholarships. Such a potential change would open a sizable can of worms; all kinds of considerations would have to come into play for institutions, their governing bodies, students and fans as well. But it would also mean that athletes are paid for the work they do in preparation for games and between competitive lines on fields of sport, instead of any number of people around them with a far less-direct impact on school revenue generation.

As Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the National College Players Association, an athlete advocacy group, said recently, “The years of tradition we’re trying to stop is the tradition of exploitation, the tradition of double standards and the tradition of refusing to pay fair market value to employees.” All that, plus corruption that saw players obtain improper benefits for suiting up for schools in the first place. (See: Reggie Bush and many others.)

More Like This

illustration of a basketball player falling at the foul line after taking a shot
This Year's March Madness Is Going to Be Wonderfully Amateur
Former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray warms up before a 2013 game.
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
College football
Don't Expect Expanded College Football Playoffs Immediately, Says SEC Commissioner
College football
One Lawsuit Could Massively Impact College Sports

Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2024
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Dusan Neskovic #3 of the Dartmouth Big Green moves the ball against Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 6, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.

We Just Moved Closer to the End of College Athlete Exploitation

Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Here's why we shouldn't be comparing the quarterback to Tom Brady just yet.

Stop Comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady — For Now

Red Bull's Christian Horner

Report: Christian Horner Under Investigation After Formal Complaint

Toni Fritsch

The Line Between Football and Soccer Is Blurrier Than You'd Expect

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.