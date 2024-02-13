Rare Triple-Double Shows Wemby Doesn't Need Minutes to Impress

Culture > Sports

Rare Triple-Double Proves Victor Wembanyama Doesn’t Need Minutes to Impress

The rookie played just 29 minutes last night — that didn’t stop him from notching a historic performance

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 13, 2024 11:51 am
Victor Wembanyama (Wemby) of the San Antonio Spurs looks to the basket as he's defended by Bruce Brown #11 and Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Toronto Raptors in an NBA game on February 12, 2024
That huge guy in the middle is just a rookie.
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Gregg Popovich, head coach of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year, after winning five league championships, three Coach of the Year awards and the most games of all time. But even when you’re that good at your job, you don’t get to keep a gig like that for as long as he’s had it without catching some flack from fans and sports columnists. This season, most of the vitriol directed toward Pop has centered around his use of number-one draft pick and 7-foot-3 “alien” Victor Wembanyama.

Many have criticized Popovich for instituting game plans that have limited Wemby’s touches. A month ago, after a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets, Wemby addressed the chatter, saying, “Of course, I heard of [the criticism], but…it’s nothing to worry about. I’m not a conventional player. I needed time to figure out how I want to play and how I need to play for the team. I guess everyone needed time to figure out how to play with me.” Popovich himself said something similar about his team that same night: “They look like they’re beginning to understand how to play with each other.” This all makes sense given that it’s Wemby’s rookie year and the Spurs, with the third-fewest wins in the NBA, are still in rebuilding mode.

Is Anyone Surprised the Spurs Won the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes?
Is Anyone Surprised the Spurs Won the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes?
 San Antonio wound up with the No. 1 pick in 1997 too: Tim Duncan

If it wasn’t Wemby’s touches getting fans riled up, it was his minutes logged. But that gripe, again, was much ado about nothing. The big man’s minutes have been limited this season in large part because of a balky ankle.

Last night, Wemby didn’t need a whole lot of offensive touches or minutes played to provide a glimpse at his emerging greatness. In a road tilt against the Toronto Raptors, he achieved the second triple-double of his young career, but this one had a unique twist. Among the “doubles” in his stats were blocked shots, the line finishing at 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. He added five assists and two steals for good measure, with the Spurs winning 122-99.

“The San Antonio Spurs rookie is the fifth player in NBA history with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and 5 assists in a game since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson and Ralph Sampson — all members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” wrote ESPN. “Wembanyama is the fourth player in Spurs franchise history to have 10 blocks in a game and is now the first rookie since Tim Duncan (1998-99) to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a single game.”

To boot, Wemby did all this with 28 minutes and 59 seconds of time spent on the floor, making him the first NBA player to total 10 blocks and five assists while playing under 30 minutes in a game since the blocked-shots stat was introduced 50 years ago. Among other eye-opening stats highlighted by ESPN? Wemby is also the first player to have a triple-double that included both blocks and multiple made three-pointers, and he is the first rookie to have a triple-double with 10-plus blocks and another with 10-plus assists. He’s the first rookie in 20 years to accumulate 10 blocked shots in any game as well — the last was Josh Smith in 2004, which was the year Wemby was born, by the way.

He’ll figure out how to be great eventually. Who knows what stat lines an experienced Wembanyama will provide us. Having a guy like Popovich show him the ropes probably won’t hurt.

More Like This

Tony Parker in front of a French vineyard.
NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker’s Words of Wisdom on Wembanyama and Wine
Victor Wembanyama greets a crowd in San Antonio.
NBA Fans Not Bothered by Britney Spears’s Victor Wembanyama Allegations
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
After Gregg Popovich Ejection, Spurs Go With Tim Duncan Over Becky Hammon
After Gregg Popovich Ejection, Spurs Go With Tim Duncan Over Becky Hammon

Culture
Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Titanium Knives, Waxed Jackets and a Piaget Polo Relaunch
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Macho brands like the NFL, Ford and Stanley are now courting young women through celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney and social media influencers on TikTok
Macho Brands Eye a New Audience: Young Women

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Victor Wembanyama (Wemby) of the San Antonio Spurs looks to the basket as he's defended by Bruce Brown #11 and Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Toronto Raptors in an NBA game on February 12, 2024

Rare Triple-Double Shows Wemby Doesn't Need Minutes to Impress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens via AP)

The Real Winners of Super Bowl 58 Revealed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This Chiefs Dynasty Might Already Be the Most Impressive in NFL History

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Jake Moody #4 after he kicked a Super Bowl record setting 55-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan’s Overtime Coin Toss Decision Wasn’t Wrong

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.