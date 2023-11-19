On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that hearkens back to the last Super Bowl and might anticipate the next one. It’s a high-stakes game for all involved, with an intriguing pop culture hook this time around: the relationship between Chiefs star Travis Kelce and the unstoppable musical force that is Taylor Swift.



Now, Philadelphia sports fans are known for being, shall we say, extremely passionate — especially Eagles fans. Throw in the complicating factor of Swift’s roots in Pennsylvania and you have the makings of, if not a controversy, at least a talking point in the lead-up to Monday’s game. And in this case, a radio station in Philadelphia opted to choose sides and declare its allegiance to team over music.



As Siafa Lewis of CBS News reports, local radio station Q102 has decided to halt all play of Swift’s music in advance of the Eagles-Chiefs game.



“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” said one of the station’s hosts, a man who goes by the name of Nugget.



Swift’s music will return to the regular rotation on Tuesday.

Is there a larger point to glean from Q102’s decision? That seems unlikely — though, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s music has become something of a flashpoint for banter leading up to Monday’s game. Then again, it’s also not the weirdest instance of pre-game discourse involving a Philadelphia sports team in the last five years — so we can at least be grateful for that.