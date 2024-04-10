Culture > Sports

Hopefully Refs Swallowing Whistles in Celtics-Bucks Was a Playoff Preview

For the first time in history, an NBA team did not attempt a free throw

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 10, 2024 12:10 pm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is defended by Jayson Tatum.
The refs really let Giannis and the Bucks play against Tatum and the C's.
Stacy Revere/Getty

As the record-setting 14.2 million viewers who tuned in to watch Iowa’s 71-69 win against UConn in Friday’s NCAA Final Four game can attest, a controversial late foul call can taint an otherwise enjoyable evening of basketball. Whether or not you think the foul that was called on Aaliyah Edwards as she was setting up a screen with UConn trailing by a single point with 3.9 seconds remaining was legit or not, there’s no arguing the whistle robbed the game, and maybe the Huskies, of the chance of having a climatic ending. Iowa probably deserved to win, but not that way.

For those who were left with a sour taste in their mouths by the end of Iowa-UConn, Tuesday’s nights game between the Celtics and Bucks in Milwaukee would have been a pretty sweet watch as the referees basically put their whistles away and called almost no fouls in what was hopefully a preview of how the upcoming NBA playoffs will be officiated.

In 48 minutes of basketball, just 12 total fouls were called on both teams. Amazingly, just one of those fouls resulted in a trip to the line as Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. With zero attempts or makes at the charity stripe in the 104-91 loss, the Celtics became the first team in NBA history not to shoot at least one free throw in a game. The Bucks were called for a shooting foul, but it didn’t result in shots after being overturned due to a challenge. The two combined FT attempts between the two teams shattered the previous record of 11, which was set when Indiana shot five and Orlando had six in a November 2019 game.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison
Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison
 Director Christine Yoo’s documentary “26.2 to Life” premieres on ESPN tonight

“I thought it was a physical game, and then they handed me the stat sheet, and I told them, ‘No, I need the full game,’” said Bucks coach Doc Rivers. “I thought it was the halftime stats. I didn’t look at the minutes. And then I said, ‘Wow, two free throws for a basketball game. That’s crazy.’”

In the opposing locker room after the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he “didn’t know what was going on” with the lack of foul calls, according to The Boston Globe. Eighth in the league this season in free-throw attempts, Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a theory. “Another day in the NBA,” he said. “Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs. They’re going to let a lot of things go, I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball.”

It would be great if Tatum is right as no one wants to see playoff games decided by the parade of free-throw attempts that commonly occur at the end of regulation in the NBA. It’s boring to watch and, perhaps just as importantly, can add an extra 20 or 30 minutes to a game that should be over in about two hours. Some might not like it, but anyone who didn’t like the ending of Iowa-UConn should have no problem with referees calling virtually no fouls in the NBA playoffs.

More Like This

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a basketball up at an NCAA game. Ice Cube says he offered her $5 million to play in the Big3 league.
Future WNBA Player Caitlin Clark to Star in Ice Cube’s Big3 League Too?
Ernie Johnson Jr. looks on before a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.
Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson
LeBron James, the NBA superstar, who now has a podcast with JJ Redick called "Mind the Game'
Apparently LeBron James Is a Podcaster Now
Dean Wade of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavs Benchwarmer Stuns League-Leading Celtics With All-Star Fourth Quarter

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins runs the bases
Hard-to-Stomach Miami Marlins Turn to All-You-Can-Eat Seats
The 11 Best Vetiver Colognes On the Market
11 Fresh and Unique Vetiver Colognes We Love
Lovense vibrator on a heart-shaped background
The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
The Best Watches from Watches and Wonders
The Best New Watches of Watches & Wonders 2024
Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run.
Elly De La Cruz Is Back to Doing Elly De La Cruz Things

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins runs the bases

Hard-to-Stomach Miami Marlins Turn to All-You-Can-Eat Seats

Giannis Antetokounmpo is defended by Jayson Tatum.

Hopefully Refs Swallowing Whistles in Celtics-Bucks Was a Playoff Preview

Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run.

Elly De La Cruz Is Back to Doing Elly De La Cruz Things

Stephen Strasburg being taken out of a game in 2022.

Stephen Strasburg Was a Hall-of-Fame Talent Who Won’t Get In

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A 1997 Ford Mustang II, the second-generation model. Our writer talks about the four different Ford Mustangs he's owned in his lifetime.

Confessions of a Four-Time Ford Mustang Owner

Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.

The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King

Hop water

What Is Hop Water, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison