Michael B. Jordan’s Next Project Is a Soccer Uniform

Michael B. Jordan has long had a reputation as a fantastic actor, but 2023 saw him expanding his professional interests somewhat — including directing the film Creed 3 and making a foray into comic books. And if a recent news report has anything to say about it, it sounds like Jordan is making another creative expansion in 2024 — this time into the realm of athletic design.



As Omar Garrick reports at The Athletic, Jordan is set to design a kit for the Premier League club A.F.C. Bournemouth, currently 12th in the league. (USMNT fans will also note that Bournemouth is the current home of midfielder Tyler Adams, who’s been out of action with an injury.) Jordan’s involvement in the look of the club isn’t as strange as it might seem; he is, in fact, part of their ownership group — and has been since late 2022.



Bournemouth owner Bill Foley shared the news about Jordan’s sartorial foray in a CBS Sports interview. “[Jordan] is really helping us in terms of some our international marketing and marketing in the U.S.,” Foley told CBS. “He’s designing a kit that will go on sale shortly.”

The current ownership group has not been shy about their ambitions for the club. In 2023, Foley told The Guardian that he predicted that the club would be playing in European competitions within five years. “It’s not going to be easy but I’m confident we can get there,” Foley said at the time. “Brighton are a great inspiration, they do a terrific job. I certainly think we can be in Europe within five years.”