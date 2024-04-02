Culture > Sports

The Biggest Joke of April Fools’ Day Was the Oakland A’s

The Athletics were shut out 9-0 by the Red Sox on Monday

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 2, 2024 3:04 pm
Oakland's Darell Hernaiz attempts to field the ball.
Oakland Coliseum has become a house of horrors for the home team.
Getty Images

Making just the eighth start of his MLB career, Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season as the Astros rolled to a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The 30-year-old, who didn’t play in the majors until he was 28, struck out seven and walked two while keeping the Blue Jays out of the hits column.

Equally as impressive as Blanco’s feat was what the Oakland Athletics were able to accomplish on Monday while plating the exact same number of runs as the hitless Blue Jays. Though the A’s weren’t no-hit with the combination of Boston pitchers Tanner Houck and Chase Anderson, Oakland managed to collect more errors (five) than hits (four) in the 9-0 loss to the Red Sox. Amazingly, all of Oakland’s errors came in the first three innings and made the A’s the first team in seven years to commit at least five errors in the first three innings of a game. The A’s have committed at least one error in every game this year and are the first team in 29 years with at least 13 fielding miscues in the first five games of the season.

Fan-Backed Oakland A’s “SELL” Shirt Headed to Cooperstown
Fan-Backed Oakland A’s “SELL” Shirt Headed to Cooperstown
 The shirt was a major player during a reverse boycott earlier this month

Now boasting a league-worst -27 run differential, the A’s (1-4) are surrendering nearly eight runs per game on average while scoring just more than two. Projected to be the worst team in the majors this season, the Athletics have certainly lived up to expectations thus far. Fans are reacting accordingly, as Oakland’s announced attendance of 6,618 for Monday night’s game was likely a much lower figure.

“I wish I had an answer for the defense right now,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said following Monday’s loss. “They’re going to have to get better. That’s just all there is to it. These first five games, if you told me we were going to play as bad defensively as this, I would have said you’re dead wrong. We’ll see how they respond tomorrow. We couldn’t get out of our way the first three innings.”

When the two teams face off again tonight, things may not be much better for the A’s — Oakland will be sending Alex Wood, who is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA this season, to the mound. He’ll be opposed by Boston’s Opening Day starter Brayan Bello (1-0, 3.60 ERA). The over/under is eight runs. Go over.

More Like This

A catcher for the Baltimore Orioles stretches his leg out to one side. Here's what we can learn from the mobility routines of MLB catchers.
What We Can Learn From the Mobility Routines of MLB Catchers
Justin Verlander shrugs his shoulders while talking with Jose Altuve.
Did MLB Opening Day Even Happen This Year?
Ballpark beer
Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.
Remembering the Night the Disgraced Hit King Was Crowned at First Base
Remembering the Night the Disgraced Hit King Was Crowned at First Base

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Oakland's Darell Hernaiz attempts to field the ball.

The Biggest Joke of April Fools’ Day Was the Oakland A’s

Jake Bates kicks a 64-yard field goal.

This Is All You Need to See of the UFL

Rashee Rice

Police Seek Chiefs' Rashee Rice in Connection With Multi-Vehicle Crash

A close-up of Team Brady's electric powerboat that's racing in the E1 Series

Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady’s Dominant Powerboat Team

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants