Dare Ogunbowale of the Texans kicks a field goal.
Dare Ogunbowale may have to consider a new position.
Bob Levey/Getty
Culture > Sports

Backup Running Back Stars for Texans…at Kicker

Dare Ogunbowale nailed a 29-yard field goal to help Houston knock off Tampa Bay

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
November 6, 2023 11:14 am
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hit Tank Dell in the end zone with six seconds left on the clock to give Houston a two-point victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but the Texans would not have gotten the win had backup running back Dare Ogunbowale not put three points on the board earlier in the fourth quarter with an improbable 29-yard field goal.

Thrust into action as Houston’s emergency kicker against Tampa after regular kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn was lost to a quadriceps injury, Ogunbowale handled the opening kickoff of the second half but was not asked to kick an extra point until the fourth quarter because the Texans attempted 2-point conversions on three consecutive touchdowns.

When Ogunbowale, who walked on at the University of Wisconsin as a defensive back before switching to running back in 2014, had his number called with less than nine minutes left on the clock and the game tied, he delivered.

Stroud will draw all the praise after throwing for five touchdowns and a rookie-record 470 yards in Houston’s 39-37 win over the Buccaneers, but the Texans would not be 4-4 under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans without Ogunbowale and his right foot. “Dare, he’s truly the player of the game,” Ryans said. “For him stepping up the way he did for us was outstanding by him.”

For 29-year-old Ogunbowale, who rarely carries the ball and mainly plays on special teams, it was his first field goal attempt, and make, since high school, when his No. 1 sport actually was soccer.

“I was always kind of the unwritten emergency kicker but nothing ever came up that I needed to be out there kicking,” Ogunbowale said after the game. “To win games in the league you never know what’s going to happen. That game as you saw came down to the wire. A lot of guys had to step up. I’m just glad I was one of the guys that was able to step up and help the team win.”

Backup NFL Quarterbacks Seize Reins With Starters Dropping Like Flies
Backup NFL Quarterbacks Seize Reins With Starters Dropping Like Flies

QBs including Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor all went down

Somewhat amazingly, Ogunbowale was the first NFL player not listed as a kicker or a punter to make a field goal since receiver Wes Welker in 2004. Finding that out, he joked his cleats should head to the Hall of Fame.

“I did not know that,” he said. “That’s pretty cool, I’m going to have to get these shoes to Canton. I don’t know how that works.”

More Like This

Washington quarterback Sam Howell throws the ball against the Eagles.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 8: Diontae Johnson, Will Levis and Sam Howell
Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“TNF” Ends With NFL Officials Missing an Obvious Call, Again
An NFL logo on the field.
Americans Love Football Much More Than Politics or Hollywood
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Players Have “Real” Interest in Playing Flag Football at ’28 Olympics

Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

SIGN UP AND GET A FREE MYSTERY GIFT

Looking for info on the best deals and discounts on all your favorite (and should-be favorite) clothing brands? Get a free mystery gift with box subscription from Bespoke when you sign up today!

More Sports, Right This Way

Dare Ogunbowale of the Texans kicks a field goal.

Backup Running Back Stars for Texans…at Kicker

Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi

Report: Luis Suárez Closer to Messi Reunion in Inter Miami Next Season

James Harden looks on during a game in Philadelphia.

James Harden Didn’t Fit “the Process” Because He’s “a System”

Josh Allen throws a pass against the Bengals.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 9’s Top Games

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A depiction of a potential multiverse, where multiple universes exist. Is the multiverse real? Scientists fall on both sides.

The Hypothetical, Tantalizing, Possibly Unprovable Reality of the Multiverse

Kyoto, Japan

A Foodie’s Guide to Kyoto, Japan

A "saunameister" performing aufguss in a sauna.

The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions

"Pockets" cover artwork

You Can’t Tell the History of Menswear Without the History of Pockets