San Francisco

The 6 Best Gyms in San Francisco

Whatever your fitness goals, we’ve got a sweat-inducing gym to match

By Flora Tsapovsky
May 21, 2024 6:12 am
A Custom Fit gym in San Francisco, one of the best gyms in the city
Custom Fit is as welcoming and professional as they come.
Custom Fit

San Francisco is blessed with many opportunities to keep fit, including a couple of homegrown gym chains, but it should be said that not all gyms are created equal. What makes a superlative one? A few standouts around S.F. provide an answer, be it a wealth of equipment, outstanding amenities, aesthetically pleasing design, a unique building (a gym inside a former Masonic Temple, anyone?), post-workout facilities like saunas, or friendly and knowledgeable staff. Here are six of the best gyms in the city.

Fitness SF Transbay

The local chain has many locations in the city, but fans stand by the impressive Transbay outpost for a good reason. The ultra-modern facilities make customers excited to crunch and squat, from the massage chairs to the lounge areas. The proximity to Salesforce Park is a perk, too, as it’s always nice to breathe in some urban nature after a leg day. 

425 Mission St Suite 212

gym equipment, lamps hanging, terraces, columns, and old architecture
LiveFitGym
LiveFitGym

LiveFitGym Inner Richmond

Inside a building that used to be a Masonic Temple is LiveFitGym’s most charming and approachable branch. It isn’t very big, but the machinery is modern and in great condition, and there are classes like HIIT and yoga. The space itself, complete with mosaic windows and incredibly tall ceilings, makes every workout special. 

403 Arguello Blvd

The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco
The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco
 Go ahead — you deserve it

Movement San Francisco

For those who like their gym on the industrial side, the spacious and modern Movement in the Presidio is just the ticket. The specialty here is rock climbing — including classes that will get you going — but plenty of treadmills and other workout options are also available. The atmosphere is incredibly inclusive and welcoming, and the location is a bonus. After a workout, take a walk outside and soak in the views of Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge. 

924 Mason St

bathtub, decor, shower
Custom Fit
Custom Fit

Custom Fit

Located on the ground floor of a new apartment complex, Hayes Valley’s Custom Fit is as welcoming and professional as they come. The bright, airy space offers all the iron you can get your hands on — if you know your way around the gym — as well as individual sessions for beginners and those interested in one-on-one training. An on-site nutritionist and a variety of body scans (like the body fat and bone density-checking DEXA) are available, and the recovery room, complete with a cold plunge and an infra-red sauna, is a welcome bonus. 

323 Octavia St

woman in pink leggings lifting weight, other woman in a black headband spotting her, flower painted on wall
Iron and Mettle
Iron and Mettle

Iron and Mettle

Gyms can often have an intense and intimidating atmosphere, fueled by testosterone and competitiveness. Enter Iron and Mettle, which, from the flowers-adorned reception area to the wallpaper in the showers, is filled with welcoming feminine energy. Offering personal training and strength classes to women, this compact gym and studio stands out in the landscape — and is conveniently located in the equally cute Noe Valley neighborhood. 

3769 24th St

Equinox Van Mission

You can’t go wrong with the Equinox brand, but of the many S.F. locations, the new-ish Van Mission is perhaps the most luxurious. Located in an ultra-modern all-glass building, the gym features a vibey cycling studio, spacious showers pretty enough for a selfie and a truly impressive yoga studio with some of the best instructors in town. 

1560 Mission St

More Like This

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries
The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco
Bar Sprezzatura in San Francisco, one of our favorite first date spots in the city
10 Spots for Drinking and Dining on a First Date in SF
small plates of food at Abacá in San Francisco
The 9 Best Tasting Menus in San Francisco
A museum visitor admires a neon sculpture by Dan Flavin at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, California
The Best Art Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco
Flora Tsapovsky is a food, culture and style writer. Flora covers the evolution of food, culture, style and tech trends; their meaning, implications and intersections. Her work has appeared in Elle, Eater, Wired, Food & Wine,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs
A canoe facing down the Mississippi River. If you're looking for a bucket list adventure, you should consider paddling the great river.
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Boston Celtics fans celebrate during a game against the Cavaliers.
The Boston Celtics Are Officially at Risk of Becoming the Buffalo Bills
A lifeguard running across the beach. Here's how to get in shape like a lifeguard.
Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body
From a Snoopy watch to New Balance shoes, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: New Balance Sneakers, Timex Watches and Travel Bags
Carl Friedrik Trunk, a new piece of luggage
Review: 5 Things I Love About the Carl Friedrik Trunk

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More San Francisco, Right This Way

A Custom Fit gym in San Francisco, one of the best gyms in the city

The 6 Best Gyms in San Francisco

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco

Bar Sprezzatura in San Francisco, one of our favorite first date spots in the city

10 Spots for Drinking and Dining on a First Date in SF

small plates of food at Abacá in San Francisco

The 9 Best Tasting Menus in San Francisco

Explore More San Francisco

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco