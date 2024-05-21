The 6 Best Gyms in San Francisco

San Francisco is blessed with many opportunities to keep fit, including a couple of homegrown gym chains, but it should be said that not all gyms are created equal. What makes a superlative one? A few standouts around S.F. provide an answer, be it a wealth of equipment, outstanding amenities, aesthetically pleasing design, a unique building (a gym inside a former Masonic Temple, anyone?), post-workout facilities like saunas, or friendly and knowledgeable staff. Here are six of the best gyms in the city.

The local chain has many locations in the city, but fans stand by the impressive Transbay outpost for a good reason. The ultra-modern facilities make customers excited to crunch and squat, from the massage chairs to the lounge areas. The proximity to Salesforce Park is a perk, too, as it’s always nice to breathe in some urban nature after a leg day.

425 Mission St Suite 212

LiveFitGym LiveFitGym

Inside a building that used to be a Masonic Temple is LiveFitGym’s most charming and approachable branch. It isn’t very big, but the machinery is modern and in great condition, and there are classes like HIIT and yoga. The space itself, complete with mosaic windows and incredibly tall ceilings, makes every workout special.

403 Arguello Blvd

For those who like their gym on the industrial side, the spacious and modern Movement in the Presidio is just the ticket. The specialty here is rock climbing — including classes that will get you going — but plenty of treadmills and other workout options are also available. The atmosphere is incredibly inclusive and welcoming, and the location is a bonus. After a workout, take a walk outside and soak in the views of Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge.

924 Mason St

Custom Fit Custom Fit

Located on the ground floor of a new apartment complex, Hayes Valley’s Custom Fit is as welcoming and professional as they come. The bright, airy space offers all the iron you can get your hands on — if you know your way around the gym — as well as individual sessions for beginners and those interested in one-on-one training. An on-site nutritionist and a variety of body scans (like the body fat and bone density-checking DEXA) are available, and the recovery room, complete with a cold plunge and an infra-red sauna, is a welcome bonus.

323 Octavia St

Iron and Mettle Iron and Mettle

Gyms can often have an intense and intimidating atmosphere, fueled by testosterone and competitiveness. Enter Iron and Mettle, which, from the flowers-adorned reception area to the wallpaper in the showers, is filled with welcoming feminine energy. Offering personal training and strength classes to women, this compact gym and studio stands out in the landscape — and is conveniently located in the equally cute Noe Valley neighborhood.

3769 24th St

You can’t go wrong with the Equinox brand, but of the many S.F. locations, the new-ish Van Mission is perhaps the most luxurious. Located in an ultra-modern all-glass building, the gym features a vibey cycling studio, spacious showers pretty enough for a selfie and a truly impressive yoga studio with some of the best instructors in town.

1560 Mission St