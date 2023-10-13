Culture > Music

Guitars From Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen Are Headed to Auction

Also in the mix: cars owned by Elvis and Slash

Guitars from Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain
Eric Clapton's Fool guitar (L) and Kurt Cobain's Skystang I guitar are displayed at the media preview for Julien's "Played, worn, torn rock'n'roll iconic guitars and memorabilia" auction.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 13, 2023 6:25 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Some rock and roll auctions zero in on memorabilia associated with a particular artist, such as a recently concluded Beatles-centric event. Others take a broader approach; in 2008, the Christie’s auction Punk/Rock abounded with artifacts from the careers of Lou Reed, Television and the Sex Pistols. And then there’s the auction house Julien’s, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an auction that features a lineup that would put Coachella’s to shame.

The name of the auction is Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘n’ Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia. Among the items made available for sale are guitars played by the likes of Kurt Cobain, Slash, Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen. Also heading for sale are items ranging from Elvis Presley’s car to Dolly Parton’s capes. The event is taking place over three days, with an in-person component at the Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and an online component as well.

Highlights include Eric Clapton’s “Fool” guitar, played during his time in Cream, and the “Skystang 1” guitar Kurt Cobain played while on Nirvana’s final U.S. tour. There’s also an acoustic guitar Johnny Cash performed with late in his career and a 1967 Fender Telecaster that Metallica’s Kirk Hammett often used in the studio.


A few of the guitars involved in the auction will be raising money for a good cause as well. As he’s done in the past with an auction at Julien’s, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is donating part of the proceeds from the sale of both the Clapton and Cobain guitars to Kicking the Stigma, an initiative from the Colts and Irsay’s family with the goal of “[raising] awareness about mental health and [removing] the stigma often associated with mental health disorders.”

Everything You Need to Know About Buying a Vintage Guitar
Everything You Need to Know About Buying a Vintage Guitar

Get all the info before you shop — and, just as important, the lowdown on why you should be looking at vintage in the first place

As mentioned earlier, high-profile guitars aren’t the only items being sold; Elvis Presley’s 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V and Slash’s 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray are also in the mix for November’s events. Throw in a smashed Pete Townshend guitar, hand-written Prince lyrics and John Lennon’s old jukebox and you have the makings of an excellent museum here. All of which suggests that some deep-pocketed rock fans are going to be very happy when the middle of November rolls around.

More Like This

Guitar and pedals
How Did Guitar Pedals Help Create Some Iconic Sounds?
Neal Schon
Neal Schon’s Pandemic Hobby? Buying Dozens of Guitars.
A skateboard owned and hand decorated by Kurt Cobain.
Tony Hawk Will Put Kurt Cobain’s Iron Maiden Skateboard to Good Use
Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. The musician believe people who get vaccinated are under a type of hypnosis.
Eric Clapton’s Latest Insane COVID Theory Is That Vaccinated People Are “Under Hypnosis”

Culture
Culture > Music

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music Stories, Right This Way

Guitars from Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain

Guitars From Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen Are Headed to Auction

Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch. We spoke with him about what metal music and Brazilian jiu-jitsu have in common.

Metal Musicians and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Who Knew?

The Replacements

Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set

the band wilco standing on a frozen pond

Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

How to tackle Melbourne's robust culinary scene

The Definitive Guide to Melbourne’s Buzzy Food Scene

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivan. After testing it, we're convinced it can rival your family SUV.

Review: This Hybrid Minivan May Convince You to Ditch Your SUV

Mel Gibson

Why Is Mel Gibson in the “John Wick” Spin-Off?

Jackolope Spritz cocktail on a bartop, one of the cocktails you'll find at the 2023 New York City Wine and Food Festival

The Best Drink Options at the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival