Culture > Music

The Latest High-Profile Beatles Auction Shows a Very Different Side of the Band

A 1966 collaborative painting will be sold at auction

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 7, 2024 3:59 pm
The Beatles in 1966
The Beatles arrive at London Airport to fly out to USA. 11th August 1966.
Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

In recent years, a number of items relates to the lives and work of The Beatles have been sold at auction — including the letter that formally brought the group to an end. In the fall of 2023, a number of objects that loomed large in the Fab Four’s careers — with an estimated value of millions of dollars — went on the market. We aren’t that far into the new year, and there’s already a new high-profile Beatles auction set to happen — though this one is more about the group’s visual side that anything else.

Writing at Smithsonian Magazine, Julia Binswanger has more details on the auction, which has its origin in a fateful day in 1966 when the group was holed up in their suite in the Tokyo Hilton. McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and Starr began work on a collaborative painting, in which each member was responsible for one of the canvas’s four corners. Titled Images of a Woman, the painting shows off a different side of the quartet’s collaborations.

Now, the painting is set to be auctioned off via Christie’s, and is estimated to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000. The first time the painting changed hands, notes the auction house, it was for a much smaller sum — which is to say no sum at all. The group instead gave the collaborative work to the head of the Beatles’ Japanese fan club.

Is It Really Fair to Call “Now and Then” the Last Beatles Song?
Is It Really Fair to Call “Now and Then” the Last Beatles Song?
 Does a song that’s been pieced together with AI really count?

Intriguingly, Christie’s also mentions that this was likely not the only painting the band collaborated on during their time in Tokyo, though none of the others have surfaced — if they survived to the present day. Writing in The Atlantic in 2012 — the last time this painting was sold at auction — David Wolman wrote that this is “one of the few, if not the only, painting in the world that they made together, and allegedly the only one signed by them all.” Can a piece of musical history take the form of a work of visual art? In this case, it certainly can.

More Like This

The Beatles
The Letter That Ended The Beatles Is Now Up For Auction
Grapefruit
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC
James Bond and the Beatles
A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected
"Taxman" video
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man reading a book in a park.
How to Read More Books Than Ever This Year
Trash cans
Now There's an App for Airbnb Trash Removal
A digital image of a golf flag tee.
The Foreign Golf Simulator That’s Going to Take Over America
Buckle up for winter pride
Aspen Gay Ski Week Is the Ultimate Winter Pride
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Considering Joining the Clergy
Wilmington, Delaware
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Wilmington, Delaware

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

The Beatles in 1966

The Latest High-Profile Beatles Auction Shows a Very Different Side of the Band

Sauteed Stand-Up chicago

13 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend 

View of a man riding a horse and wearing a cowboy hat from the back

What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend, January 5 to 7

Trendon Watford #9 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: The Nike Alphafly, A Two-Tone Timex and a Dank Old Fashioned

Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein underwear outside

The Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Underwear Ad That Broke the Internet

A ranch cowboy gallops alongside a herd of hereford cattle, cutting young unbranded steers out of the herd, on branding day on a large Texas cattle ranch in West Texas.

TikTok’s Latest Boyfriend Test Asks This Very Serious Question

Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady in 2017.

With Kraft Set to Decide Belichick’s Fate, More Details About Brady Departure Leak